SPOUSE SOUGHT IN MURDER OF FIRE CAPTAIN IN RAMONA: YOLANDA OLEJNICZAK KILLED HER PREVIOUS SPOUSE

East County News Service

February 21, 2025 (Ramona) – The Sheriff’s office is searching for Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olejniczak, who is suspected in the stabbing death of her wife, Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi. The couple had been married for approximately two years.

The suspect previously served time in prison for killing her first spouse, James Joseph Olejniczak, with a knife in San Bernadino County. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2003 and was imprisoned from February 2004 until November 2013, 10 News reports.

Rebecca Marodi served over 30 years with Cal Fire, including Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties.

On Feb. 17, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault at the couple’s Ramona home on Rancho Villa Road. First responders found the victim, who had suffered multiple stab wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts by deputies and paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 166 pounds with brown hair. Olejniczak is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with California license plate "8BQJ420." She is traveling with a small white dog.

At this time, Olejniczak's whereabouts are not known. Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office has alerted authorities on both side of the border about this suspect.

If you have any information for law enforcement on Olejniczak's whereabouts, reach out to the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A tribute from Cal Fire San Diego states, “Captain Marodi, 49, dedicated more than three decades to serving and protecting our communities with unwavering bravery, leadership, and commitment.”

According to the post, Rebecca Marodi was caregiving for her 77-year-old mother, who lived with her in Ramona. The Cal Fire San Diego Benevolent Fund is asking for donations to cover continuing care for Marodi’s mother, as well as funeral expenses. You can donate at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/fundraising/fire-captain-rebecca-marodi-fundraiser.