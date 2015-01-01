Spring Break-Out for Shelter Pets

By Yvette Urrea Moe By Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

SAN DIEGO -- Join the sun, fun and forever homes spring break “paw-ty” at County Animal Services. Shelter pets are ready to trade kennel life for beach vibes — and you can help make their spring break-out dreams come true.

Come adopt your new best friend and join in the fun by dressing in your favorite beach attire — think Hawaiian shirts, board shorts or a sunny straw hat — and you’ll receive a free beach party kit to get the celebration started.

All month long, you can name your own price when adopting adult dogs and cats. Plus, we’re offering 25% off adoption fees for puppies and kittens.

Every adoption includes:

Spay/neuter surgery

Microchip

Up-to-date vaccinations

A one-year dog license (for residents in our service area)

Visit animals at either shelter location:

South Shelter: 5821 Sweetwater Road, Bonita

North Shelter: 2481 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad

Walk-in hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Just bring a valid photo ID — adoptions are first-come, first-served.

Adoption fees are always waived for:

Pets who’ve been in the shelter 30+ days

Senior pets (8 years and older)

Seniors adopting (60 years and older)

Not ready to adopt? Try fostering! Fostering makes a huge difference in helping pets get adopted.

Give a shelter pet a temporary break and help them adjust to home life — it’s a great way to help, and County Animal Services provides all the supplies you need (food, leash, bedding, etc.).