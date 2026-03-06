Spring Into El Cajon on April 18 celebrates Arbor Day and arrival of spring

East County New Service

Image by Satheesh Sankaran from Pixabay

March 6, 2026 (El Cajon) - The City of El Cajon invites community members and families to attend Spring Into El Cajon, a free community celebration of Arbor Day and the arrival of spring on Saturday, April 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Renette Park (935 Emerald Ave., El Cajon). This day of family-friendly activities focuses on sustainability, nature, and community connection.

The event will begin with a ceremonial tree planting to honor Arbor Day and highlight the importance of trees and environmental stewardship in the community. Throughout the day, families can explore a variety of interactive activities and educational opportunities centered around nature and sustainable living.

Free features of the event include:

Ceremonial Tree Planting: Kick off the celebration with a special Arbor Day tree planting ceremony

Educational & Interactive Booths: Learn about sustainability, nature, and environmental stewardship from community partners and local organizations.

Sample Recreation Classes: Get a preview of recreation programs offered by the El Cajon Parks and Recreation Department.

Storytime: Enjoy engaging story time sessions for children and families.

Inflatable Bounce Houses: Kids can jump and play in fun inflatable attractions.

Trackless Train Rides: Take a ride around the park on the popular trackless train.

Entertainment: Live entertainment and activities throughout the event.

Games & Crafts: Hands-on crafts and games for children of all ages.

Giveaways: Free items and resources available while supplies last.

City Vehicles: Kids can see and touch a variety of City vehicles up close.

Movie in the Park: Enjoy a special outdoor movie.

Spring Into El Cajon offers something for everyone, bringing the community together to celebrate nature, sustainability, and the start of spring with fun, learning, and outdoor recreation.

For more information about Spring Into El Cajon and other recreation programs and events, visit elcajon.gov or contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (619) 441-1754.