SPRING FARM TOURS AT FORT CROSS OLD TIMEY ADVENTURES

East County News Service

May 11, 2021 (Santa Ysabel) - Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures in Santa Ysabel, just outside of Julian, is open for educational and historical farm tours with lots of outdoor recreational activities. The nursery will also be open for shopping when you sign up for a farm tour package offered Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Farm Tour Activity Package includes:

Farm Animal Visit

Educational and Interactive Reptile Area

The Old Time Critter Gitter Ridder Training Course

Archery

Tomahawk Throwing

20 paint balls at the Ghost Town Slingshot Range

The tours run two hours and pre-paid activity reservations are required. Cost is $22 for adults and children over age 3. Kids under 3 are free to participate in animal and reptile areas.

Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures is located at 4425 Hwy 78, Santa Ysabel CA 92070

For reservations and more information, visit https://www.fortcross.com/weekend-activities.