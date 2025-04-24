SPRING GARDEN AND BUTTERFLY FESTIVAL RETURNS MAY 3

East County News Service

April 24, 2025 (El Cajon)—On May 3, the Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival returns at the Water Conservation Garden at Cuyamaca College. The event features plant sales nurtured by Cuyamaca College Nursery students as well as butterflies, live music, specialty garden-related vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

The festival coincides with the college’s Coyote Music Festival, with live bands in the amphitheater at the Garden. In addition, Heritage of the Americas Museum next door will be hosting an arts and crafts fair.

The Spring Garden and Butterfly Festival, along with the other activities, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 3. Admission and parking are free.

Cuyamaca College is located at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway in El Cajon.