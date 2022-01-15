SPRING VALLEY COMMUNITY MEETING JANUARY 26 FOR COUNTY CLIMATE ACTION PLAN UPDATE

East County News Service

January 15, 2022 (Spring Valley) – County planners invite Spring Valley residents to a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, January 26 at 6 p.m. The County is preparing a Climate Action Plan Update to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from activities within the unincorporated county areas under State laws.

The Zoom registration link is https://tinyurl.com/SV-CAPUpdate.

A County press release states:

Come tell us about your community! The County of San Diego (County)values YOUR input and wants to learn more about the Spring Valley community as part of the process of updating its Climate Action Plan.

What makes your community special?

What are the priorities of your community?

What are the needs of your community?

What work is already being done in your community?

Come share your thoughts, ideas, and perspectives about how to make Spring Valley a better place now and in the future. County staff will be available to listen to you, learn about the Spring Valley community, and answer any of your questions. The meeting is informal and there will not be a presentation. We look forward to seeing you and hearing all that you have to share!

About the Climate Action Plan Update

For more information, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/cap.