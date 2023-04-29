SPRING VALLEY DAY NEEDS VENDORS, SPONSORS, VOLUNTEERS

Free, daylong family event is scheduled for April 29, 2023

January 20, 2023 (Spring Valley) - The Spring Valley Day Planning Committee is looking for vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to participate in Spring Valley Day 2023. The event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Bancroft Elementary School where Bancroft Drive and Tyler Street intersect.

Available event sponsorship packages include marketing and advertising opportunities at the event. Exclusive sponsorship packages are available. The event planners are looking for food, arts and crafts, merchandise, and nonprofit vendors to sign up for booth space. Booths range in price from $25 to $150 depending on type, with an early registration discount available until Feb. 1. Volunteers are needed to help monitor parking and traffic, setup & break down, and keep the area clean during the event. Individuals or organizations interested in getting involved in Spring Valley Day are encouraged to visit SpringValleyDay.com or reach out to the planning committee at SpringValleyDay@gmail.com.

Spring Valley Day will be an annual event that will celebrate the diversity and beauty of the unincorporated community of Spring Valley, including La Presa, and revitalize the long-standing tradition of neighborhood celebration in the area. Spring Valley Day will feature local merchants, a craft market, live music, food, car show, free pony rides, kids’ zone, first responder displays, and information booths for many County services.

Spring Valley Day is co-presented by the Spring Valley Community Alliance, New Seasons Church, and the Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will give residents, visitors and other community members an opportunity to come together to celebrate Spring Valley.