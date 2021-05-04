SPRING VALLEY DISPENSARY RAID FINDS COUNTERFEIT CANDY AND CHIPS CONTAINING MARIJUANA

East County News Service East County News Service

May 4, 2021 (Spring Valley) -- Two people are under arrest after an illegal marijuana dispensary was shut down by Sheriff's Deputies in Spring Valley. Among the items seized were candy and chips containing marijuana, with counterfeit labels resembling major brand names.

On Friday, April 30 shortly 9:00 a.m., Sheriff's Narcotics and Gang Division (NGD) members served a search warrant in the 500 block of Grand Avenue. The warrant was part of an investigation by NGD detectives and the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station.

Detectives seized the following during the search:

74 pounds of marijuana

170 pounds of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape products

195 pounds of THC-infused edibles

135 pounds of THC concentrates

$12,553 in cash

One firearm

Investigators discovered several THC-infused edibles which falsely appeared to be legitimate name brand chips and candies. It is not uncommon for unlicensed and unregulated cannabis dispensaries to market their dangerous product to children, according to the Sheriff’s Dept. Additionally, THC-infused food products closely resembling well-known name brands may be inadvertently consumed, creating potential health and safety risks.

Sheriff's Detectives were accompanied by San Diego County's Code Compliance Team, which noted several violations in the building creating a danger to its occupants. County Code Compliance requested San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) to cut off power to the entire property until the dangers could be mitigated. Sheriff's Detectives were accompanied by San Diego County's Code Compliance Team, which noted several violations in the building creating a danger to its occupants. County Code Compliance requested San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) to cut off power to the entire property until the dangers could be mitigated.

The warrant follows community concerns about illegal marijuana dispensaries operating near schools and residential areas.