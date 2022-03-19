SPRING VALLEY FREEWAY SHOOTING VICTIM DIES; ARREST MADE

By Miriam Raftery

March 19, 2022 (San Diego) – Today the California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of Thomas Evans III, 47 of La Mesa. He is charged with the murder of Saundralina Williams, 27, who was shot while driving her white SUV on State Route 94 in Spring Valley on March 5 near the Kenwood Drive exit.

Williams was the mother of three young children and a resident of National City.

“The CHP Border Division’s Special Investigations Unit has been working around the clock to find the person responsible for this senseless crime,” said CHP Chief Scott Parker. “We know the arrest will not bring Ms. Williams back, but we hope that the arrest of the man suspected of her murder will give her family some closure. The CHP is dedicated to ensuring those who commit crimes of violence on our highways will be caught and brought to justice.”

Williams’ aunt told NBC 7 that the victim was on life support for three days after the shooting and that her organs were donated to save lives of others.

The CHP, in collaboration with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant Saturday morning at Evans’ home in La Mesa. During the arrest, investigators recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the shooting and arrested Evans.

Anyone with information on this crime asked to call the CHP Investigative Service Unit at (858) 650-3620.