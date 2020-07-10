SPRING VALLEY HAS WORST RATE OF COVID-19 TEST RESULTS IN COUNTY

By Miriam Raftery By Miriam Raftery

Photo: cc via Bing

July 10, 2020 (San Diego) – San Diego County has released data showing the percentage of people who tested positive per each 100,000 in the population, as of July 8th.

Spring Valley ranked by far the worst, with 2,035 positives per 100,000 – or more than 1 out of every 50.

The second worst community is National City, with a rate of 1,234 positive cases per 100,000, or a little more than 1 in 100.

Among East County communities, those with large enough populations to be measured shown as the rate per 100,000, are El Cajon (829), Lemon Grove (682), Lakeside (663), La Mesa (460), Ramona (507), Santee (279) and Alpine (267).

By comparison, the city of San Diego, which has 44% of all cases in the county and the highest total number of cases in our region at 7,855, has a positive rate of 553.2 per 100,000 (about 1 in 200) while Chula Vista, with 2,399 total cases, has a positive test rate of 897 per 100,000.

It is unknown whether some small rural and mountain communities may also have high positive rates on COVID-19 tests, since towns with less than 100,000 people living there were not tallied. While most smaller unincorporated communities have total cases in single digits, a handful have more, such as Valley Center with 44 cases, Jamul with 39, Dulzura with 26, Potrero with 16, and Borrego Springs with 13 total cases.

As for total cases, El Cajon has the most of any East County community, with 875. Spring Valley has 574, La Mesa 282, Lemon Grove 183, Santee 159 and Ramona 103, of those in triple digits.

In all, unincorporated areas account for 12.4% of all coronavirus cases in San Diego County, while incorporated cities account for the remaining 87.6%.