SPRING VALLEY HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED

By Miriam Raftery

August 29, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot on August 16 shortly before 9:30 p.m.near Jamacha Blvd. and Thayer Drive. The victim is Jorkim Rose, 32.

An autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide. No suspect has yet been identified.

The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation.

Deputies performed life saving measures on the victim until paramedics arrived. Jorkim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. After hours, call the Sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.