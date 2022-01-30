SPRING VALLEY HOMICIDE VICTIM WAS ESTRANGED WIFE OF SUSPECT

By Miriam Raftery

January 30, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A Spring Valley woman found dead of traumatic injuries Thursday night has been identified as Ericka Joyce Wilson, 29. She died of multiple stab wounds, the Medical Examiner’s office has concluded after an autopsy.

“Ericka Wilson and the suspect who was arrested in this case, 29-year-old Kandynn Taylor Wilson, were married but estranged. The motive is still under investigation,” says Lieutenant Joel Stranger with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Family Protection unit.

Deputies responded to a report of a woman calling for help shortly before midnight on January 27 at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Canyon Drive. They found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot with traumatic injuries.

“Deputies and firefighters conducted lifesaving measures on the woman, but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Lt. Stranger said.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators identified her estranged husband as the suspect and he was arrested a few blocks from the scene. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail and charged with murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.