SPRING VALLEY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FATAL HIT-AND-RUN IN LA MESA WHICH KILLED COLLEGE STUDENT

By Miriam Raftery

February 27, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Jok Joseph Jok, 18, had dreams of going to medical school and was a student at the University of California, Riverside when he was struck by a pickup truck a year ago. The driver fled the scene, leaving Jok injured alongside the road on Bancroft Drive in La Mesa on Feb. 27, 2021. Jok died a week later in a hospital.

La Mesa Police distributed surveillance videos to media and worked with Crimestoppers to identify Scott Satterfield, 62, of Spring Valley as the suspect.

He was arrested April 7, 2021 on felony hit and run. Recently, the District Attorney’s office advises, Satterfield pleaded guilty to hit and run causing death. He faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced in April.