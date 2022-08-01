SPRING VALLEY NATIVE AWARDED MILITARY OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEER SERVICE MEDAL

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Skyler Okerman, USS Constitution Public Affairs

August 1, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio, a Spring Valley, California native, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal aboard USS Constitution, July 28. Fabrizio currently serves as a mass communication specialist.

The Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature.

“It’s been a real privilege to be able to connect with the Boston community during my tour onboard the Constitution and show my appreciation for the hospitality this city has shown me,” said Fabrizio.

Fabrizio has served in the Navy for 17 years, and their previous commands include Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Defense Media Activity Fort George G. Meade, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and Naval Media Center Diego Garcia.

Fabrizio is a 2004 graduate of Steele Canyon High School.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.