SPRING VALLEY STORAGE FACILITY OFFERS TWO MONTHS FREE STORAGE TO BUSINESSES IMPACTED BY COVID-19 AND RESIDENTS WITH CHARITABLE DONATIONS

By Miriam Raftery

May 13, 2020 (Spring Valley) – With many businesses shuttered and charities not accepting donations, one family-owned business has decided to give back to help the community.

A Storage Space has served our region for over 30 years. Now, the company is offering two months of free storage space at its newest location in Spring Valley near Rancho San Diego for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for individuals who need a place to store items for charitable donations until charities reopen.

“While we are certainly feeling the strain of the current situation, we are fortunate to remain open and in business. We know a number of the business in the community are struggling right now,” says owner Bryan Grissinger, who works with many essential businesses and other companies. “We want to help our neighbors in these uncertain times. If businesses need a secure place to store their belongings while in a time of transition, this is one way we can assist.” The offer also includes waiving move-in fees.

This location opened in September 2019. “A number of our tenants have come in and told us they are cleaning out the garage or homes during the stay at home order,” Grissinger says. “One of the things that came up several times is that they wanted to donate some of their stuff, but the donation centers are closed due to COVID-19.”

A Storage Space will offer free storage units for donation items to be placed in. The items will be collected, then locked up “until the donation centers reopen and we can bring the items in to donate,” Grissinger says.

With so many businesses and individuals across our region impacted by the pandemic and shutdowns, Grissinger concludes, “Hopefully this can help out.”

To receive two free months of storage at A Storage Place, located at 11902 Campo Rd., Spring Valley, click here to print their coupon for our East County Magazine readers: https://www.eastcountymagazine.org/sites/eastcountymagazine.org/files/2020/coupons/StoragePlace-2MosFreeBiz%2526Donations.png





