SPRING VALLEY VEGETATION FIRE DOUSED

Story and Photos by Josh Stotler

January 27, 2023 (Spring Valley) -- A single vehicle collision into a power pole ignited a small vegetation fire off of Elevator Road in Spring valley today. The reports of smoke came in to Heartland Fire Dispatch just before noon and units from Heartland, Cal Fire and air support from the San Diego Sheriffs dept. we’re quickly on the scene.

The fire, sparked by downed power lines, was in tough for fire crews to access and how to fight the slow moving flames was debated by the Incident Commander. It was determined that air support was no longer needed and hand crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The accident that caused this incident also knocked out power to the surrounding neighborhood, including traffic signals, making the area chaotic and dangerous for responding emergency vehicles.

All roads are now open and SDG&E remains on the scene restoring power.