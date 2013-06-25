SPRING VALLEY WOMAN FACING ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

East County News Services

Aug. 10, 2025 (Spring Valley) -- San Diego County Department of Animal Services has taken custody of a Chihuahua and is pursuing animal cruelty charges against a Spring Valley woman after a disturbing video surfaced which appeared to show a dog being struck with a wooden plank, then covered with a container and kicked.

On July 21, a concerned citizen recorded a video of the incident in an apartment complex parking lot in Spring Valley.

The woman, reportedly living out of her vehicle at the time, was seen apparently striking the dog. Since that time Animal Services officers from County Animal Services and officers from the San Diego Humane Society attempted to locate the woman.

On August 10, County Animal Services law enforcement officers located the suspect and the Chihuahua in Spring Valley. The suspect was read her Miranda rights and she agreed to speak with officers.

The Chihuahua, described as very petite, was forcibly impounded and is receiving a full examination from Animal Services veterinary staff. While the dog appears frightened, medical personnel report that the animal is doing well and recovering.

Vaughn Maurice, director of County Animal Services called the report and follow-up “a clear example of why community vigilance matters.”

Maurice said county staff is “grateful to the citizen who recorded and reported this incident, allowing us to take swift action to protect this animal.”

Evidence, including the citizen-recorded video, will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review with County Animal Services recommending animal cruelty charges against the suspect.