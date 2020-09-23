SPRING VALLEY WOMAN KILLED IN CRASH

By Miriam Raftery

September 23, 2020 (Spring Valley) – A 52-year-old Spring Valley woman died at the scene of a crash that occurred at 6:50 this morning on Paradise Valley Road, east of Worthington Street in Spring Valley. She was a passenger who “appears to have been lying in the back seat” without a seatbelt when the accident occurred.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow, the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe was being driven by a Chula Vista man, 49, when it veered off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, going through a chain link fence and down a dirt embankment before striking a large tree stump.

The woman was ejected out of the vehicle. Despite life saving measures by emergency medical personnel, she remained unresponsive and died at the scene of injuries sustained. Her identity will be released by the county medical examiner’s office after notification of family.

The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, sustained minor injuries and was

transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and currently, it does not appear alcohol or drugs are a factor in this crash, Officer Garrow says.