SPRINGS FIRE SPARKS EVACUATIONS IN JAMUL

East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts

July 10, 2025 (Jamul) -- Three small brush fires being called the #SpringsFire are burning near Lyons Valley Road and Honey Springs Road in the Lawson Valley area of Jamul. Th wildfire has burned 49.9 acres and is 10% contained. Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued.

View a map with updated evacuation areas at the Genasys Protect site.

A temporary evacuation site is at Regal Edwards Cinemas, 2951 Jamacha Road, El Cajon

The fire is under unified command with Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest.

Forward spread on one of the fires has been halted, but the other two have merged,per Cal Fire.

Sign up to receive free East County Wildfire & Emergency Alerts via email at the top right side of this page.

You can also follow EastCountyAlert on X.com.