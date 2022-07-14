SR-188 LANE CLOSURES TO TECATE BORDER BEGIN SUNDAY

Motorists advised to allow additional travel time for one-way traffic control

Source: Caltrans

July 14, 2022 (San Diego) - Maintenance crews will close northbound State Route 188 (SR-188) from the U.S./Mexico Border to State Route 94 (SR-94) Sunday 7 p.m. through Monday 5 a.m. for pavement work, according to Caltrans.

Northbound and southbound SR-188 traffic will be switched to a single open lane on the southbound side with one-way traffic control. A pilot vehicle will escort motorists one direction at a time on the open lane.

Crews will continue work on the southbound side and close southbound SR-188 Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m. Both directions of traffic on SR-188 will be switched to a single open lane on northbound SR-188 with pilot-vehicle escort, one direction at a time.

Traffic delays up to 10 minutes are expected depending on traffic queues and motorists are advised to allow additional travel time to reach their destinations.

Caltrans is sensitive to cross-border impacts and will monitor traffic queues to minimize travel delays as much as possible.

Travelers in the area are reminded to watch for highway workers and construction equipment and to Be Work Zone Alert.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, traffic incidents or other construction related reasons.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans and like Caltrans District 11 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CaltransDistrict11 for news related to state transportation in San Diego and Imperial counties.