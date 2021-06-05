SR-94 CLOSURES IN DULZURA AND SPRING VALLEY

Source: Caltrans

June 5, 2021 (Dulzura/Spring Valley) - Caltrans crews continue pavement rehabilitation this week on a nine-mile section of State Route 94 (SR-94) from just west of Arnold Road to State Route 188 in eastern San Diego County.

Lane closures on 1.5 mile sections of roadway have been rescheduled for weekdays at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to minimize early morning traffic impacts to cross-border travelers. Highway personnel will direct traffic onto the open lane, one direction at a time.

Crews will also implement lane closures at the SR-94/SR-188 intersection on Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. for paving operations and electrical work. One-way traffic control will be used to direct traffic onto the open lane, one direction at a time.

Caltrans will monitor traffic queues and mitigate delays at the lane closure locations. Motorists are asked to prepare to wait up to 10-minutes at each closure by allowing additional travel time to reach their destinations.

In Spring Valley, full highway closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement operations as follows:

Sunday—Westbound SR-94 closed from Kenwood Drive to Spring Street: Detour Kenwood Drive north to Campo Road west, to Spring Street, to westbound SR-94 and northbound/southbound State Route 125 (SR-125).

Lanes may be closed Sunday night at the Kenwood Drive and Avocado Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound SR-94 for drainage work. Curb ramp work will take place at the northwest corner of SR-94/Jamacha Boulevard and the northeast corner of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard/Agua Dulce Boulevard.

Monday— Westbound SR-94 closed from Avocado Boulevard/Calavo Drive to Sweetwater Springs Boulevard: Detour onto southbound State Route 54 (SR-54)/Jamacha Boulevard, then north onto Sweetwater Springs Boulevard to SR-94.

Lanes may be closed Monday night at the eastbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive on-ramp for drainage work. Curb ramp work will take place at the northwest corner of SR-94/Jamacha Boulevard and the northeast corner of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard/Agua Dulce Boulevard.

Tuesday— Westbound SR-94 closed from Sweetwater Springs Boulevard to Kenwood Drive: Detour north on Sweetwater Springs Boulevard/Campo Road to Kenwood Drive south to SR-94.

Lanes may be closed Tuesday night at the eastbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive on-ramp for drainage work. Curb ramp work will take place at the westbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive off-ramp.

Wednesday— Westbound SR-94 closed from Kenwood Drive to Spring Street: Detour Kenwood Drive north to Campo Road west, to Spring Street, to westbound SR-94 and northbound/southbound State Route 125 (SR-125).

Lanes may be closed Wednesday night at the eastbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive on-ramp for drainage work

Thursday— Westbound SR-94 closed from Kenwood Drive to Spring Street: Detour Kenwood Drive north to Campo Road west, to Spring Street, to westbound SR-94 and northbound/southbound State Route 125 (SR-125).

Lanes may be closed Thursday night at the eastbound SR-94/Avocado Boulevard off-ramp for drainage work. Curb ramp work will take place at the eastbound SR-94/Kenwood Drive on-ramp.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other construction related matters.

Please watch for highway workers and Be Work Zone Alert.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Construction During COVID-19 Pandemic: Caltrans District 11 offices will be closed to in person business and are providing service remotely. Public works construction is deemed essential and our partners, contractors, and workers are following U.S. Center for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health guidelines at all construction sites. For more information about COVID-19, visit covid19.ca.gov.