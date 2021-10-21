ST. MADELEINE’S SWING WITH SANTA GOLF TOURNAMENT TEES OFF NOV. 5

East County News Service October 21, 2021 (El Cajon) -- St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to realize their full potential, will host its 8th Annual “Swing with Santa” Golf Tournament in memory of Don Parent on Friday, November 5. Guests are invited to join SMSC at the Singing Hills Golf Resort Pine Glen 3-Par Executive Course at Sycuan (3007 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA 92019) for a 10:30 a.m. check-in and a shotgun start at 12:00 p.m. Participants can expect a day full of fun, opportunity drawings, games, a golf ball drop, food and drinks, and a visit from Santa.

The “Swing with Santa” Golf Tournament is held annually to help support SMSC’s annual Student Appreciation Holiday Celebration. All funds raised from the golf tournament will go towards providing each SMSC student with a $20 gift card at the celebration later in the year. The celebration will also feature holiday music, a festive ugly sweater contest, and a visit from Santa for the students to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to returning to the Singing Hills Golf Resort for this year’s golf tournament,” said Debra Emerson, Chief Executive Officer at SMSC. “We are working hard to help our students as they gradually return to campus. Your participation means supporting students and supporting our programs that help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to realize their full potential.”

Golfers are encouraged to dress in their best ugly sweater for a chance to win $100. Individual golfers can register for $130 and foursomes can register for $500. Each foursome includes one (1) golf cart. No experience is necessary to play and clubs will be available for rent. All golfers will receive a round of golf, lunch, and a gift bag. To register or donate, please visit www.swingwithsanta.org.