East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) - Hooley’s Public House, once voted most authentic Irish pub outside of Ireland, invites you to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday, March 17. Both the Rancho San Diego and La Mesa locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with no cover charge.

“Hooligans” are invited to enjoy live Irish music as well as food and drinks.

For menu and details, visit https://hooleys.com.