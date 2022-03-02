ST. PATRICK’S DAY LUCKY ADVENTURE MARCH 17

East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (Santa Ysabel) – You’re invited to a lucky day of fun at Fort Cross Old Timey Adventures to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and learn some history about St. Patrick on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can kick up their heels in an Irish jig with jug band music, target sneaky leprechauns at the Ghost Town slingshot gallery, see snakes similar to those that legend contends St. Patrick drove out of Ireland, and venture into a land of leprechaun magic in search of special treasures.

Other activities include a petting zoo and crafts. The gift shop will be open.

Admissions costs $15 for adults and $25 for children ages 4-17. Children 3 and under are free with a paid adult. Prepaid reservations are required. Bring a picnic lunch.

Fort Cross is located in Santa Ysabel, just outside of Julian. For details, visit https://www.FortCross.com.