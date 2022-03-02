ST. PATRICK’S DAY TEAS MARCH 17-21 IN JULIAN

East County News Service

March 2, 2022 (Julian) – Julian Tea and Cottage Arts will be serving up St. Patrick’s Day Teas March 17-21, both indoors and outdoors, weather permitting.  They are also available to go.

The special set menu is a “green themed” version of Julian Tea’s four-course Cottage Classic Tea, starting with a cup of Irish vegetable soup or  house pumpkin soup with Irish soda bread, then a variety of Irish inspired finger sandwiches and savories, followed by a scone with curd, jam and whipped cream, and luscious carrot cake for dessert or we have a special menu for children under 12.

They can prepare vegetarian and gluten free versions of this tea with advance notice.

Seating times: 11:30 (ends 12:45), 1:00 (ends 2:15) and 2:30 (ends 3:45).

Cost is $32.95 for adults and $9.95 for children excluding tax and gratuity.

Reservations are required. 

https://juliantea.com

 


