STABBING SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH IN CASA DE ORO

By Miriam Raftery

June 8, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A stabbing suspect has been apprehended following a search yesterday in the Casa de Oro area of Spring Valley. Rene Soto, 41, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Soto allegedly stabbed another man in the arm during a physical altercation in a parking lot outside the La Posta Mexican restaurant at 9914 Campo Road. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s station arrived on scene and started searching for the suspect, aided by a helicopter that broadcast a message warning residents of a search for a “dangerous” suspect described as Hispanic, heavyset, wearing a black tank top and black pants with a tattooed arm.

During the search, a citizen called Sheriff's Dispatch and reported seeing a suspicious person located in the vicinity of his residence, says Sergeant James McCurty. The description given by the citizen was a close match to the description of the stabbing suspect. A short time later, deputies contacted the individual matching the suspect's description, who was later identified as Soto. He wasidentified as the suspect involved in the stabbing incident.

Soto was booked into the San Diego County Central Jail.

“There are no additional suspects being sought at this time. The case is ongoing and additional investigation is being conducted,” says Sgt. McCurty.