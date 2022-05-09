STABBING SUSPECT ARRESTED IN EL CAJON AFTER DISPUTE OVER DEBT

By Miriam Raftery

May 9, 2022 (El Cajon) – Hakim Wakil Rashid, 52, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the head and back earlier today in downtown El Cajon.

El Cajon Police officers and medics from Heartland Fire and Rescue responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at 201 East Main Street. The victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses identified the suspect, who was detained by officers nearby. According to Lieutenant Nick Sprecco,”The suspect was in possession of a folding pocket knife, believed to be the weapon used in this incident. The investigation revealed the victim and suspect know each other, from living on the streets, and were involved in an argument over a debt.”

Records checks revealed Rashid has a prior arrest for drug possession and resisting arrest. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.