STABBING VICTIM DIES IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

July 21, 2021 (El Cajon) – A man found stabbed on July 18 at 2:20 p.m. has died at a local hospital. El Cajon Police responded to a medical aid call with Heartland Fire in the 1600 block of North Mollison Ave where “they located an unresponsive subject who had been stabbed at least one time,” according to Lieutenant Keith MacArthur.

The 36-year-old man has been identified, but his name is being withheld while the investigation is ongoing, Lt. MacArthur adds.

If you have any information, please contact El Cajon Police at (619)579-3311.