STAR TREK ACTOR BEAMS INTO LA MESA COUNCIL MEETING TUESDAY TO HONOR JAPANESE-AMERICAN CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST FRED KOREMATSU

By Miriam Raftery

January 24, 2021 (La Mesa) – This Tuesday, January 26th, the city of La Mesa will proclaim January 30th as Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties. The proclamation honors the late civil rights activist, who fought for the rights and freedoms of Japanese-Americans sent to internment camps during World War II.

During a 6 p.m. City Council meeting held via Zoom, special guests beaming in remotely will include Korematsu’s daughter as well as actor George Takei, best known for portraying Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu (right) in the original Star Trek TV series and later, Captain Sulu in Star Trek: Voyager.

“It’s not every day we get a starship commander,” La Mesa Councilman Jack Shu told ECM.

Takei is also the author of “They Called Us Enemy,” a memoir of his childhood in an American internment camp for Japanese-Americans. His book is included in the “One Book One San Diego” regional program sponsored by KPBS and public libraries, focusing on Japanese-American experiences during World War II.

Korematsu, a Japanese-American citizen born in Oakland in 1919, was denied entry into the U.S. military due to being classified as an “Enemy Alien.” He became a welder and later foreman in a shipyard, until his union banned people of Japanese ancestry and he lost his job as a result.

In 1942, Korematsu refused to comply with President Franklin Roosevelt’s executive order requiring over 100,000 Japanese-American citizens and permanent residents to be imprisoned based solely on their ancestry. He was arrested and charged with violating the exclusion order, then sent to the Presidio stockade prison in San Francisco and later, internment camps with his family.

The American Civil Liberties Union took on his case, which was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the high court upheld his conviction. After the war, the conviction impacted his ability to find work.

In 1982, a legal historian and researcher persuaded him to reopen his 1944 conviction and in 1983, the U.S. District Court in Northern California granted his petition for a write of error. The decision influenced Congress to pass the Civil :Liberties Act of 1988, which President Ronald Reagan signed into law. The Act acknowledged the forced relocation and incarceration of Japanese-Americans was wrong and based on racial prejudice.

Korematsu was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, in January 1998. Determined to make sure Americans never forget the lessons learned from his own history, Korematsu traveled nationwide to speak at colleges, law schools and other places before passing away in 2005 at age 86.

Although Korematsu was from northern California, many Japanese-Americans in San Diego County, including La Mesa, were taken from their homes and forced into internment camps as well.

The City of La Mesa’s proclamation concludes, “Fred Korematsu’s life and his willingness to assert that our civil liberties are the hallmark of our great country have left an indelible mark on the history of our nation and hold a special meaning for the people of La Mesa.”

Read the full proclamation: https://www.cityoflamesa.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/5390?fileID=13693