STARGAZING EVENTS IN BORREGO AND BEYOND WITH NIGHT SKY EXPERT DENNIS MAMMANA

By Miriam Raftery

July 11, 2022 (Borrego Springs) – Famed night sky photographer, columnist and instructor Dennis Mammana is offering several fascinating events sure to put stars in your eyes. They include a Nightfall Star Party, Borrego Night Sky Tours, and Celestial Overnight Campout all in Borrego Springs. For the adventurous at heart, Mammana is also leading an astronomy trip to Alaska to view the Aurora Borealis, or Norther Lights.

Below are details.

Nightfall Star Party and Imaging Conference: October 27-30

This three-day event takes place at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Park in Borrego Springs. Amateur astronomers from our region will present free programs and free telescope viewings, plus an advanced all-day workshop on Astro-imaging. Book early, as rooms fill up fast. For reservations and details, visit Nightfall Star Party.

Borrego Night Tours – offered several times each month

Treat yourself or your family to a truly inspiring tour of the cosmos above Borrego Springs, California's first International Dark Sky Community. Now in its ninth consecutive year, these popular cosmic journeys have received superb ratings and are a multi-year recipient of TripAdvisor's Certificate of Excellence.



During the summer months, nighttime temperatures can be quite pleasant, and the Milky Way arches beautifully across the heavens.

Find a full schedule of tours and details at Borrego Night Sky Tours.

Celestial Overnight Campout: Nov. 12-13

If you enjoy camping under the stars without all the setup, cooking and tear down, a Celestial Overnight Campout is ideal. All you need is a pillow and sense of adventure.

The campout starts with a thrilling excursion through the ruggedly beautiful Borrego Badlands to the campsite at the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains. There, you’ll enjoy a chuck wagon dinner; after dark, you can relax by the campfire with s’mores and a glass of wine, or join Mammana to view the wonders of the Milky Way and beyond through an 11-inch telescope. Next morning, you’ll be served breakfast before heading home.

To learn more, visit California Overland Excursions or call Joe Raffetto at 760-767-1232 -- and mention Dennis Mammana when you call.

Alaska Aurora Borealis: March 19-25, 2023

If you’ve never experienced the magical vista of the Northern Lights, this is a great time to do so.

Mammana states, “As the sun climbs higher into Solar Cycle 25, our star is becoming more active faster than expected, and is producing strong auroral displays visible as far south as southern Canada and the northern U.S. The views from Alaska have been nothing short of spectacular... just ask of my guests from this year's journey!”

To learn more, visit MelitaTrips or call 408-416-3997 and mention Dennis Mammana for prompt attention.

For more information on events with Dennis Mammana, or to sign up for his Star Trails newsletter with information on how and when to view astronomical happenings locally, visit Stargazers.