STARGAZING AT MISSION TRAILS MARCH 4

East County News Service

February 16, 2022 (San Diego) — You’re invited to join members from the San Diego Astronomy Association to view the night sky through telescopes at Mission Trails Regional Park on the first Friday of each month at sunset.  The next star party is on March 4 starting around 5:45 p.m.

Rain or cloudy skies cancel the event.

Meet at the Kumeyaay Lake Campground in the day-use parking lot, located at 2 Father Junipero Serra Trail San Diego, CA 92119.

 


