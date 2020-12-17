STARLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE HOSTS “SANTA’S ZOOM ROOM” DEC. 20-22

A gift to the community, spreading hope and joy during the holidays, Starlight Amphitheater’s New Streaming Studios give children a one-on-one personal minute with Santa

East County News Service

December 17, 2020 (San Diego) - This holiday season, Starlight Amphitheaters New Streaming Studios gives children a one-on-one personal minute with Santa unlike any other. The Save Starlight organization, the non-profit working in tandem with the city in the restoration and re-activation of the Historic Starlight Amphitheater in Balboa Park, is hosting Santa’s Zoom Room on 12/20-12/22, this Sunday - Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.

Parents and grandparents can sign up for a slot for their children for their special visit with Santa. http://www.savestarlight.org/santaszoomroom

Using technology developed and hosted by Starlight’s crew of volunteers working on upfitting the Starlight Bowl for future use under the new pandemic equations, parents can sign children into a zoom meeting full of elves, angels and special guests while they wait for their personal minute with everyone’s man of the year, Santa.

Starlight’s streaming studios will open in 2021 and this studio will be one of our several unique offerings for San Diego community events and performance to slowly return to fruition.

Save Starlight CEO Steve Stopper shared, “It has been a crazy year for everyone - and the team at Save Starlight is looking forward to spreading some holiday cheer with our community. The Starlight Bowl holds lots of memories for San Diegans - and we look forward to continuing to make new ones. Starlight Streaming Studios is one way we will address the future at the Starlight Bowl. We welcome everyone to this initial holiday effort.”

You can check out the promotional video here.