START YOUR GARDEN RIGHT

An ounce of preparation while you're sheltering at home can yield a summer of garden bounty
Courtesy of Soil Science Society of America
April 16, 2020 – Gardeners, are you eager for winter to lose its icy grip? There’s no time like the present to improve your garden knowledge! Soils Matter, Soil Science Society of America’s science-based blog, provides insights to starting off the garden season.
- First things first: start with good soil! A few simple at-home observations, paired with soil analysis from a lab, can help you keep up with your garden’s needs: What can I tell by looking at and touching my soil?
- Digging a hole is simple, right? A little planning and better technique can give your plants the best chance at success: Is there actually a right way to dig a hole for planting?
- And, if you have old seeds hanging around, you’ll want to test them first. Find out the keys to seed germination: What are the factors that determine seed germination?
- Having enough organic matter in your garden soil is important. And, once you get it there, how to keep carbon in your soil? Read here: How can I help my soil hold more carbon?
- While you’re adding organic matter, learn more about natural soil amendments: How can I use natural materials to build soil fertility in my garden?
- You may want to fertilize early in the season – but are you doing it in a manner that is safe for the environment? Timing and placement are key: How do I keep more of the nitrogen in my soil?
- Finally, what should you think about before using fertilizers and pesticides? There’s a lot to consider before making your purchase: What should I consider before using fertilizers and pesticides at home?
Soils Matter is a blog of the Soil Science Society of America. New blogs are posted on the 1st of and 15th of every month and are written by member scientists. Sustainable, Secure Food is a blog of written by members of the American Society of Agronomy and Crop Science Society of America. It publishes on the 7th and 22nd of every month.
Sign photo by Martha Pings
American Society of Agronomy, Soil Science Society of America, Crop Science Society of America: Collectively, these Societies represent more than 12,000 individual members around the world. The scientists' memberships build collaborating partnerships in the agronomy, crops, and soils science fields for the advancement of knowledge.
Recent comments