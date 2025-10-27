Starting Oct. 25, select vote centers open for November special election

By Tracy DeFore, County of San Diego Communications Office

October 27, 2025 (San Diego) - You don’t have to wait until Election Day to vote in person. Voters can take advantage of early voting at nearly three dozen select vote centers starting Saturday, Oct. 25. The centers are located around the county and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, additional vote centers will open for a total of 68. All the centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the final day of voting, Nov. 4, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the Registrar’s office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are fewer vote center locations for this special election, so if you wait until Election Day to vote, you should expect long lines.

You can visit any vote center in the county. Find a location near you at sdvote.com

Vote centers have replaced polling places and provide more services . You can:

Vote in person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day

Voters can use a touch screen to make their selections on ballot marking devices . When finished, the voter will print out the official ballot, review it, place it in a secrecy sleeve, and hand it to a poll worker to insert it in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar’s office. The ballot marking device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Remember that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a vote center or official ballot drop box is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any contests on the ballot. Additionally, an individual may not circulate any petitions, including those for initiatives, referenda, recall or candidate nominations.

Don’t delay! If you have been holding onto your ballot, act now and vote from the comfort of your home. Sign and date your return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it by mail or at any of the Registrar’s over 140 official ballot drop boxes.

The Registrar’s secure stand-alone drop boxes feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal and are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box.” Find one close to you through the Registrar’s online locator map or inside your voter information pamphlet . Check each location’s hours of operation before heading out at sdvote.com. All will close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The sooner the Registrar’s office receives your ballot, the sooner it is processed for the first release of election night results.

Voters throughout the state will decide whether to adopt Proposition 50, an amendment to the State Constitution related to redistricting. You can learn more about the proposition in the California Voter Information Guide

Voters who reside in the City of Poway’s Council District 2 will have an additional question on their ballot. Poway District 2 voters will decide whether to remove their elected representative on the city council from office. Only voters living in Poway’s Council District 2 are eligible to vote on this contest. If you’re not sure whether you live in the district, you can look it up at sdvote.com