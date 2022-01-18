STARTING TODAY, YOU CAN ORDER FOUR FREE COVID TESTS PER HOUSEHOLD

By Miriam Raftery

Photo credit: USPS

January 18, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Every household in American can receive four free COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

Orders are being taken online starting today at https://special.usps.com/testkits.

The rapid antigen COVID-19 tests will be shipped free by the U.S. Postal Service starting in late January.

There is a limit of four tests per household, no matter how many people are in your household.

If you need testing sooner due to exposure or symptoms, or if you need additional testing in San Diego County, visit this county website to find a location near you as well as a lot of additional information on testing options, when to get tested, reliability and how to interpret test results: https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/testing.html.





All COVID-19 testing in California is free.

If you don’t want to wait in line or go out to get tested, you can also now purchase self-tests to give at home. These are available in stores, pharmacies and online, but make sure to visit the Food and Drug Administration website for a list of authorized tests to avoid scams. https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/covid-19-tests-and-collection-kits-authorized-fda-infographic