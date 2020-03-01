STATE AND LOCAL SAN DIEGO OFFICIALS WORK TO CALM COVID-19 CHAOS COMING FROM WASHINGTON D.C.

By Kathleen Connell By Kathleen Connell

March 13, 2020 (San Diego) -- Confusion and fear have reigned supreme for citizens worried about the medical and economic impacts of the coronavirus. To make matters worse, the Trump White House has put out untruths and conflicting information, according to Factcheck.org. In addition to factual errors in his recent press conference, at a Trump rally earlier this year he called COVID-19 a “hoax” and blamed Democrats. On Jan. 22, he insisted, “We have it totally under control,” yet his administration had still failed to fill vacancies on the CDC’s pandemic team left unfilled since 2018 and failed to provide testing anywhere near the rates that other countries have provided for their residents.

With the highly contagious new coronavirus spreading rapidly across the U.S., time is of the essence in all responses.

States like California and New York have seen enough, and Governors Gavin Newsom and Mario Cuomo have taken the reigns on key issues like accelerating testing. Downstream, San Diego County and others are working around the clock to set local policy and respond effectively. Cities like East County Lemon Grove have canceled city council meetings. Many more cancelations have been directed.

In Congress, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has negotiated a relief package for people impacted by the virus; after backing from the Treasury Secretary for the deal, President Trump now says he will sign it and is urging Republicans in Congress to pass the measure.

Test Shortages Plague Ability To Find Out Who Is Infected

Because of the test problems originating in the CDC, Gavin Newson said:

“…the state of California is stepping in to help provide missing test kit components to its labs, with commercial labs and private hospitals also pitching in to help fill shortages.” The shortages are, in part, a result of bad test kits coming from Washington. The Governor reported “the tests are not complete..its very much in in line with you are going to the store and purchasing a printer, but forgetting to purchase the ink.”

County Guidelines: Canceled Events and What You Can Do Now

On March 12th, the County of San Diego announced event cancelation guidelines, and what residents can do to prepare for COVID-19:

“Therefore, starting today, all gatherings of more than 250 people are directed to be postponed or canceled across the county. Those gatherings include concerts, conferences, and professional, college and school sporting events.

Smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of six feet between participants, per the state’s guidelines.

Gatherings of people who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people, while also following social distancing guidelines. This includes gatherings at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes and support groups for people with health conditions.”

County Identifies What Residents Can Do Now to Prepare for COVID-19

“It’s important for the public to be prepared should a COVID-19 outbreak occur in San Diego County. To limit the spread of infection, you should:

Wash your hands often to help protect you from germs.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available. It should contain at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home and keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then wash your hands.

Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.

Residents should also follow these important tips to help prepare:

Store a two-week supply of food, beverages and water, including food for family pets. Ensure an adequate supply of prescribed and routine medications are on hand.

Plan ways to care for those who are at greater risk for serious complications and who will take care of sick family members.

If you have family members with increased risk of getting seriously sick, check with your medical providers about symptoms and treatment.

Create an emergency contact list of family and friends, teachers and employers.

Have a plan in case your school, child care, or employer closes temporarily.

Talk with your children, family, and friends about what to do if an outbreak occurs and what each person would need.

Planning now helps you act more effectively to protect you and your family if COVID-19 does occur locally.”

The County also advises:

If you have individual questions, please talk to your healthcare provider. For community resources, please call 2-1-1 San Diego or visit www.211sandiego.org or www.coronavirus-sd.com

San Diego County has also positioned hand washing stations around the region, and is also focused on caring for the homeless.

