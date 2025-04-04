STATE DECLARES CITRUS QUARANTINE EXPANSION IN VALLEY CENTER

By County News Center, County of San Diego Communications Office

April 4, 2025 (San Diego) - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) declared a citrus quarantine expansion in Valley Center on March 26, after detecting the fatal citrus tree disease known as Huanglongbing (HLB), or citrus greening, in two citrus trees in residential neighborhoods in the Valley Center area during regular inspections.

This bacterial disease is a major threat to San Diego County’s $144 million annual citrus crop and can impact residential citrus tree owners. HLB causes misshapen, bitter fruit and eventually kills infected trees. There are over 350 businesses that may be affected by the quarantine expansion, including over 100 growers with approximately 1,700 acres of commercial citrus and three commercial nurseries.

This new quarantine expansion adds to the existing HLB quarantines in Fallbrook, Oceanside, Rancho Bernardo and Valley Center. The expanded quarantine will encompass portions of the citrus-growing regions of Pala and Pauma Valley. The maps for this HLB quarantine are available here.

The quarantine protects the region’s food supply, agricultural economy, and environmental sustainability by restricting people and businesses from moving citrus nursery stock, plant parts and fruit outside the quarantine boundaries and off their properties. The only exception is for agricultural businesses that must adhere to specific requirements for treatment, cleaning and packing commercial fruit prior to movement.

The disease is not harmful to people or animals but is deadly to citrus and could be devastating to the county’s citrus industry. HLB is spread by tiny insects, the Asian citrus psyllid, if they are carrying the bacterium when they feed on citrus trees. Samples from trees on the property where HLB was confirmed—as well as the surrounding area—are undergoing tests for the disease.

“Unfortunately, Huanglongbing is fatal to citrus,” said San Diego Agricultural Commissioner Ha Dang, “Our goal is to prevent this disease from spreading. By working together, we can all protect our food supply, local agriculture, and environment from this devastating disease. Partnering with state and federal regulatory partners, we are working closely with residents and agricultural operators and ask for everyone’s cooperation with the ongoing regulatory activities.”

CDFA will work with residents in the immediate area to arrange for treatment of citrus trees as a protective measure against the disease. County officials are also proactively notifying local citrus growers, plant nurseries, and other related businesses. If the disease is detected in additional citrus trees in the quarantine area, CDFA officials will contact properties regarding treatment and removal of the infected trees. Nearby trees will be treated, and detection efforts will be increased to prevent the spread of the disease in the area.

Infected trees may have areas with mottled yellow leaves, generally seen in asymmetrical patterns and bear small, asymmetrical fruit, which is partially green, bitter, and not fit for sale or eating. The disease destroys the appearance and economic value of the trees and eventually causes their death, typically within a few years.

Inside the quarantine area, the County urges residents to take the following steps: