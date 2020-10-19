STATE INSURANCE COMMISSIONER HOLDS INVESTIGATORY HEARING OCT. 19 ON INSURANCE COST AND AVAILABILITY AFTER WILDFIRES

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

Source: California Dept. of Insurance

 

Photo: Creative Commons via Bing

 

October 16, 2020 (Los Angeles) -- With devastating fires continuing to burn across California, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is convening an investigatory hearing to initiate a series of regulatory actions that will protect residents from the increasing risk of wildfires. Commissioner Lara is taking action to stabilize the insurance market while protecting lives and homes, reducing catastrophic wildfire losses and increasing transparency for consumers. 

The hearing will address issues including:

 

  • Insurance availability and affordability
  • Need for consistent home-hardening standards and insurance incentives for mitigation
  • Lack of transparency from insurers on wildfire risk scores and rate justification

 

WHAT: Virtual investigatory hearing on homeowners’ insurance availability and affordability 

 

WHO: Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara with testimony from homeowners, first responders and other members of the public 

 

WHEN: Monday, October 19, 2020, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

 

﻿1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.: Insurance Commissioner Lara’s Welcoming Remarks 

1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Department of Insurance Presentation

Public comment to follow

 

JOIN: To register email cdipress@insurance.ca.gov. The virtual hearing will be held via Zoom format and you will receive an email confirming your attendance. 

Members of the public should email CDIRegulations@insurance.ca.gov to register.


Error message

Local news in the public interest is more important now than ever, during the COVID-19 crisis. Our reporters, as essential workers, are dedicated to keeping you informed, even though we’ve had to cancel fundraising events. Please give the gift of community journalism by donating at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon