STATE INVESTS $571 MILLION IN EXPANDED TRANSIT, BICYCLE AND PEDESTRIAN ROUTES

Source: Caltrans

February 3, 2021 (Sacramento) - The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $571 million to address transportation needs throughout the state, an investment that will help repair highways and bridges and enhance California’s growing network of mass transit, bicycle and pedestrian routes.

“Expanding access to safe walkways, bicycle routes and convenient transit options, in addition to maintaining our highways, advances the state’s efforts to address climate change and improve the quality of life for all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin.

Projects approved in San Diego and Imperial counties include:

$7 million allocation to install cable barriers and upgrade guardrail to reduce the severity of injuries, along 15 miles of Interstate 5, between Oceanside and the San Diego/Orange County Border.

$3.7 million allocation to improve highway worker safety by constructing Maintenance Vehicle Pullouts, paving areas beyond gore, upgrading guardrail, installing concrete barrier/crash cushions, relocating irrigation/electrical equipment and upgrading curb ramps to current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, along three miles of State Route 94, within the cities of San Diego and Lemon Grove.

$60,000 to rehabilitate a 1/4 mile of streets within the City of Holtville in Imperial County, by placing asphalt rubber hot mix to accommodate high truck traffic levels, upgrade curb, gutter, and sidewalk along the east side of the roadway.

“It is these types of investment in our transportation system that will improve its operation while providing multi-modal choices,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “These California Transportation Commission allocations will provide enhanced safety features that will protect motorists and those working on our roadways.”

Funding for the projects approved today comes from federal and state gas taxes, including more than $159 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. To learn more about SB 1 projects in your community, visit Rebuilding California - Senate Bill 1.