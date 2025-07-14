STATE PARKS PHOTO CONTEST RUNNING THROUGH SEPT. 30

Carlsbad State Beach photo (left) by Karen Pearlman Carlsbad State Beach photo (left) by Karen Pearlman

East County News Services

July 14, 2025 (San Diego County) -- California State Parks Foundation is inviting park visitors and photography enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels to capture the natural beauty, recreational activities and unique landscapes of California’s state parks.

The California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest is now open for submissions and runs through September 30, 2025.

San Diego County has more than a dozen state parks, including Anza Borrego Desert, Cuyamaca Rancho, Palomar Mountain and several state beaches — including Carlsbad State Beach, Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve in La Jolla, Border Field State Park Beach in Imperial Beach and Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado.

You can search for all the state parks here .

“We’re excited to open submissions to the California State Parks Foundation Photo Contest,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation.

“This is a fun opportunity for Californians to highlight and raise awareness for the parks they love. With hundreds of state parks around the state, we expect to see a diversity of photos that include beaches, mountains, urban parks, rivers, people enjoying nature, and more.”

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites. Earlier this year, California State Parks Foundation highlighted some of these beloved places with their first-ever “Best of California’s State Parks” - a poll that asked their members and followers to vote on their favorite places for camping, hiking, picnicking, and more.

Participants can enter up to three photos in the photo contest in the following categories:

Scenic Landscapes — Natural beauty across all seasons;

Wildlife & Nature — Flora, fauna and ecosystems;

Recreation & Activities — Hiking, surfing, camping and more;

People in Parks — Enjoying parks responsibly and sustainably;

California History — Cultural and historic sites in parks

There is no entry fee to participate in the contest. Category winners will win a California Explorer Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass ($195 value, vehicle entrance to 134 state parks) and be featured in California State Parks Foundation’s 2026 calendar.

Honorable mentions will be showcased in an online gallery and on social media. All winners will also receive a 2026 calendar.

Submissions will be judged on creativity and originality, technical quality, relevance to the category, emotional impact and storytellingand aesthetic appeal.

Torrey Pines State Beach photo (right) by Karen Pearlman

For more information and the official contest rules and photo guidelines, visit calparks.org/photocontest.

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with more than 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all.

The foundation works in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff and policymakers to address the challenges parks face.

To make real and lasting change, the group is working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now and for future generations.

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park photo (left) by Karen Pearlman