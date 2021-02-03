STATE PARKS REOPEN FOR CAMPING

Printer-friendly version
By Miriam Raftery
Photo: Jonny Victorino, via Anza-Borrego Foundation
February 3, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- As of February 1, camping is now officially open again at California State Parks, including Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, and Palomar Mountain State Park in San Diego’s inland region. State health rules and social distancing guidelines will apply.
Here is what’s open in our local state parks:
Open in Anza-Borrego:
- Camping (developed and primitive)
- Dispersed Backcountry Camping
- Peg Leg and Culp Valley Primitive Camping Areas
- Borrego Palm Canyon Full Hookup Campsites
- Tamarisk Grove Campground
- Arroyo Salado, Blair Valley, Yaqui Pass, Yaqui Well, Bow Willow, Mt. Palm Springs, and Fish Creek primitive camps
- Backcountry Unpaved Roads
- Hell Hole Day-use Area: for day-use activities only from sunrise to sunset
- Sunrise Trail Head Parking/Day-use Areas
- Coyote Canyon Above 3rd Crossing
- North Coyote Canyon / Turkey Track Access Gate
- Borrego Palm Canyon Day-use (Borrego Palm Canyon Trail Map)
Closed in Anza-Borrrego:
- Anza Borrego Visitor Center (Available staffed information tables outside Thursdays-Mondays and ABF State Park Store Mobile Trailer Thursdays-Sundays)
- Most special events and tours continue to be cancelled until further notice
- Group camps and group picnic areas
Open in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park:
- Paso Picacho Campground (pending weather conditions)
- Paso Picacho and Merigan day-use areas.
- Sweetwater Highway 79 Turnout.
- Hiking trails throughout.
- Arroyo Seco and Granite Springs Primitive Trail Camps (pending weather conditions).
Closed in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park:
- Dyar Visitor Center and Day-use.
- Los Vaqueros Equestrian Group Camp.
- Stonewall Mine Day-use.
- Green Valley Campground and Falls Day-use.
- Most special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.
- Group camps and group picnic areas.
Open in Palomar Mountain State Park:
- Doane Valley Campground (pending weather conditions).
- Silvercrest, Doane Pond, and Boucher Hill day-use areas (pending weather conditions).
- Hiking trails throughout.
Closed in Palomar Mountain State Park:
- Cedar Grove Group Campground.
- Most special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.
- Group picnic areas.
For other parks statewide:
- Some park units and campground sites continue to be temporarily closed due to the pandemic, impacts from wildfires or other issues. Please visit the webpage of your local outdoor destination to find out if it is open.
- High public-use indoor facilities, including museums and visitor centers.
- Special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.
