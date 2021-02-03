STATE PARKS REOPEN FOR CAMPING

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: Jonny Victorino, via Anza-Borrego Foundation

February 3, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) -- As of February 1, camping is now officially open again at California State Parks, including Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, and Palomar Mountain State Park in San Diego’s inland region. State health rules and social distancing guidelines will apply.

Here is what’s open in our local state parks:

Open in Anza-Borrego:

Camping (developed and primitive)

Dispersed Backcountry Camping

Peg Leg and Culp Valley Primitive Camping Areas

Borrego Palm Canyon Full Hookup Campsites

Tamarisk Grove Campground

Arroyo Salado, Blair Valley, Yaqui Pass, Yaqui Well, Bow Willow, Mt. Palm Springs, and Fish Creek primitive camps

Backcountry Unpaved Roads

Hell Hole Day-use Area: for day-use activities only from sunrise to sunset

Sunrise Trail Head Parking/Day-use Areas

Coyote Canyon Above 3rd Crossing

North Coyote Canyon / Turkey Track Access Gate

Borrego Palm Canyon Day-use (Borrego Palm Canyon Trail Map)

Closed in Anza-Borrrego:

Anza Borrego Visitor Center (Available staffed information tables outside Thursdays-Mondays and ABF State Park Store Mobile Trailer Thursdays-Sundays)

Most special events and tours continue to be cancelled until further notice

Group camps and group picnic areas

Open in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park:

Paso Picacho Campground (pending weather conditions)

Paso Picacho and Merigan day-use areas.

Sweetwater Highway 79 Turnout.

Hiking trails throughout.

Arroyo Seco and Granite Springs Primitive Trail Camps (pending weather conditions).

Closed in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park:

Dyar Visitor Center and Day-use.

Los Vaqueros Equestrian Group Camp.

Stonewall Mine Day-use.

Green Valley Campground and Falls Day-use.

Most special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.

Group camps and group picnic areas.

Open in Palomar Mountain State Park:

Doane Valley Campground (pending weather conditions).

Silvercrest, Doane Pond, and Boucher Hill day-use areas (pending weather conditions).

Hiking trails throughout.

Closed in Palomar Mountain State Park:

Cedar Grove Group Campground.

Most special events and tours continue to be canceled until further notice.

Group picnic areas.

