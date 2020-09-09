STATE PARKS WILDFIRE RELIEF FUND SEEKS DONATIONS

By Miriam Raftery

 

September 9, 2020 (Sacramento) – Wildfires have charred thousands of acres in California state parks over the past two weeks, damaging scores of park structures as well. 

Big Basin Redwoods, Butano State Par, Armstrong Redwoos, State Natural Reserve and others need financial help to recover, with state resources stretched thin fighting fires and battling a pandemic.

You can donate to help restore parklands including fragile habitat, rebuild burned structures, and support park staff who lost homes and equipment by giving at https://donate.calparks.org/give/297753/#!/donation/checkout.



 


