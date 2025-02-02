STATE PROPOSES RELEASE OF SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATOR GARY SNAVELY IN JULIAN: HEARING MARCH 7

East County News Service

February 1, 2025 (Julian, CA) – San Diego County Superior Court has ordered the conditional release of Gary Snavely, a sexually violent predator (SVP) at 3452 Wynola Road in Julian. The public can submit comments from Feb. 3 through Feb. 16; hearing set for March 7.

Snavely was convicted of molesting two girls ages 8 and 9 in Orange County back in 1987. In 1996 he was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in San Diego County and went back to prison. After his release, he was placed in Jacumba in 2008 but after he abused his psychotropic medication and lied to his supervising staff he went back to Coalinga state hospital, though he was not accused of committing new crimes. Violations included failing to remain appropriately clothed at all times on his property while in public view, and failing to report any and all instances of sexual thoughts and fantasies involving sexual deviance to treatment staff.

Supervisor Bill Horn has called Snavely “the worst of the worst” adding, “No child or family should be forced to live in fear with Snavely as their neighbor,” back when Snavely was proposed for release in Borrego Springs, before the state withdrew that application and instead placed Snavely in Jacumba Hot Springs.

How to submit comments via email, phone, or at hearing

The SAFE Task Force will be accepting public comments about the proposed placement to be included in the formal response to the court and the Department of State Hospitals. Comments will be accepted between the dates of February 3, 2025 and February 16, 2025.

You can e-mail your comments regarding placement to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org. You can also call (858) 583-7238. You can mail your comments to:

SVP/Release/SAFE Task Force



9425 Chesapeake Drive



San Diego, CA 92123

Oral comments may be accepted subject to court ruling during a hearing on:

March 7, 2025



9:00 a.m.



Honorable Jeffrey F. Fraser



San Diego Superior Court



Department 2002



1100 Union Street



San Diego, CA 92101

More information

For more information about the legal designation, treatment and release from confined facilities of sexually violent predators, visit the San Diego County District Attorney's website. You can also visit the Department of State Hospital's website.

