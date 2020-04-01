STATE SEEKS MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE WORKERS

East County News Service

April 1, 2020 (San Diego) -- The California Health Corps Registration has put out an urgent request for volunteers who are health professionals or medical students during the COVID-19 crisis. An online registration has been set up here.

Participants will be paid and will be given malpractice insurance coverage. Locations will vary, but the staste-run organization will try to match your geographical preferences.

“As California responds to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are preparing for an increase in the number of people who urgently need health care in our communities. To serve Californians and support our health care system, we are preparing to open additional health care sites to provide medical services both for people who have symptoms of, or test positive for, COVID-19 and to relieve the pressure on our health care system by providing care for non-COVID-19 cases,” the site states.

“We need your help. To ensure adequate staff for these sites throughout the state, we’re calling on healthcare providers, behavioral health professionals, and health care administrators.”

The following healthcare professionals are among those sought, though additional occupations are listed in the actual application:

Physicians (MD, DO), including medical students

Pharmacists

Dentists

Nurse practitioners

Physician assistants

Nurses (RN, LVN, CNA), including nursing students

Behavioral health professionals (psychiatrist, psychologist, psychiatric nurse practitioner, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC)

Respiratory therapists

Paramedics

Medical assistants

Emergency medical technicians

You have the opportunity to play a critical role in responding to this public health emergency in your region. To care for Californians who need your help, please sign up.

Step 1 - Are you eligible?

To be eligible for COVID-19 emergency medical staffing roles, you must:

Be 18 years of age or over

Be eligible to work in the United States

Have a valid driver’s license or passport, and a social security card

Have a valid California License for clinical practice (if you are a MD, DO, etc.)

OR are a medical student or nursing student

Have no negative licensure/certification actions (for licensed/certified professionals)

Step 2 – Register in the California health corps system

Both licensed professionals and students will have to register. This is the system we’ll use to verify your medical license (if you have one) and identify your deployment preferences

Step 3 – Once verified, we will refer you to submit an application

This process will require you to fill out additional paperwork to complete the hiring process.

Step 4 – Once you’ve applied:

Your skills, experience, location preferences and interests will be reviewed to see where they match deployment needs.

Step 5 – Finalize hiring and deployment process

You will be hired at time of deployment. Bring a formal valid driver’s license and a social security card to provide at time of hire.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov/?fbclid=IwAR1IrRRD6rLrF53L6ZRpFdm6Lwu4Dwkh0AkYZqrwawj33cyMtX0AFpgHWA8 .





