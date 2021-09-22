STATE SEEKS PLACEMENT OF SEXUALLY VIOLENT PREDATOR DOUGLAS BADGER IN RANCHO BERNARDO; HEARING OCT. 29

By Miriam Raftery

September 22, 2021 (Rancho Bernardo) – After two failed attempts to place sexually violent predator Douglas Badger in Campo or the Mt. Helix area, the state of California is now seeking conditional release of Badger at 17936 Frondoso Dr. in San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo community.

Badger has been convicted of kidnapping and raping young male hitchhikers and sexually assaulting a young girl. He’s been diagnosed as a sexual sadist, served several terms in prison and the past 18 years in a state mental hospital.

In 2013, the Calif. Dept. of State Hospitals proposed releasing Badger in Campo. But after an outcry from residents, the property owner withdrew the site from consideration. A second Campo location also fell through and Badger remained in a state hospital.

Earlier this year, an effort to release badger in the Horizon Hills area near Mt. Helix drew protests from thousands of residents concerned over the many children in the neighborhood. Superior Court Judge Theodore Weathers found the proposed property unsuitable to house any sexually violent predators.

A hearing on Badger’s proposed placement in Rancho Bernardo is slated for October 29 at 9 a.m. before Judge Weathers in San Diego Superior Court, Dept. 1702, at 1100 Union St., San Diego.

The SVP Release/SAFE Task Force is also accepting public comments between Sept. 30 ad Oct. 14. You can send your comments via email to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org or call (858) 495-3619. You can also mail comments to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA 92123.

For more information about the legal designation, treatment and release from confined facilities of sexually violent predators, visit the San Diego County District Attorney's website by clicking here. You can also visit the Department of State Hospital's website by clicking here.

To learn more about the SAFE Task Force, click here.