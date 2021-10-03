STATE SENATOR BRIAN JONES DISCUSSES HIS LEGISLATION SENT TO GOVERNOR, WILDFIRE SAFETY AND OTHER TOPICS

By Miriam Raftery

October 3, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Last week, East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery

Interviews State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) via Zoom. The Senator discussed his legislative accomplishments in getting several bills passed by the Legislature and onto the Governor’s desk.

Several have been signed into law, including a measure to help homeless students get resources and another to require that conservancy hearings remain private unless a judge finds a compelling reason to make them public.

Others remain pending, including a bill require personal protective gear for social workers during a pandemic, and more.

The Senator also spoke out on concerns over what he views as not enough clearing of forest lands to prevent devastating wildfires, even though funds for the clearing have long been allocated. In addition, he raised criticisms over the state’s homelessness policies and concerns about crime.

Senator Jones encourages any constituents who need help with a state agency to contact his staff for help. You can find contact information for his offices at https://jones.cssrc.us/my-offices.