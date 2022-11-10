STATEWIDE BALLOT PROPOSITION OUTCOMES

By Miriam Raftery

November 10, 2022 (Sacramento) – California voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional right to abortion, but soundly defeated legalized sports wagering both on and off tribal lands.  They also voted down taxing the rich to bolster wildfire protection, but voted in favor of increasing funding for arts and music education in public schools. 

Voters also approved banning flavored tobacco products, but once again voted down a measure to require presence of a doctor, nurse, or physician assistant during kidney dialysis treatment.


