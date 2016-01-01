Staying the course: Our guide to golf in San Diego's inland region

There are plenty of greens to tee off from in San Diego County’s eastern areas

By Karen Pearlman

With more than two dozen golf courses scattered across the foothills and valleys of inland San Diego County, players of all skill levels will find affordable and diverse landscapes away from the coast for putting and driving amid scenic mountain, valley, and desert views.

From resort-style championship courses to local public links, the variety is as vast as the terrain with greens on hillsides, fairways framed by boulders or lined with mature oak and eucalyptus trees, tranquil ponds and waterscapes, as well as challenging elevation changes,

The eastern portion of San Diego County provides a unique and diverse blend of golfing environments for swings of beginners and experts alike, as well as everyone in between.

While popular coastal and bay courses (we’re looking at you, Torrey Pines and Coronado!) have their perks, the inland valley links offer top golf play, and are defined by more than just rustic surroundings of rolling hills and mountainsides and vast desert landscapes.

Among the championship courses found east is Steele Canyon Golf Club in Jamul, which features 27 holes winding through beautiful canyons and natural elevation changes. A more relaxed round can also be found at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan in El Cajon, with its two 18-hole courses and a family-friendly vibe.

Desert golfing also hits the mark in Borrego Springs, with Rams Hill Golf Club and de Anza Country Club.

Local golfers have shared that the courses in this area aren’t just for seasoned professionals. Many spots offer accessible options for beginners, including executive courses and public links with affordable rates.

The golfing experience in inland San Diego County isn’t just about playing a round, it’s about the entire day.

Many local clubs are more than just a place to hit golf balls; they are also social hubs.

Other local courses, some part of First Nation/Native American casino resorts, offer a complete entertainment package. For example, the Barona Creek Golf Club, on the Barona Indian Reservation, allows for a combination round of golf with a night out at the casino.

The unique combination of challenging golf, breathtaking, natural scenery and diverse amenities makes the eastern part of the county go above par -- or below, depending on how you want to score things.

ECM has culled a list of golf courses in San Diego’s Inland region and shared some insight into each.

FORE!

Admiral Baker Golf Course

Admiral Baker Golf Course, centrally located in the Mission Gorge/Grantville area of San Diego, offers a unique golfing experience that blends a military-affiliated setting with a focus on environmental preservation.

One of the most notable aspects of Admiral Baker is its status as an Audubon Society Nature Preserve. The course along the banks of the San Diego River has a strong focus on environmental conservation. It is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including various bird species (including the endangered California Gnatcatcher and the Least Bell’s Vireo), deer, coyotes and bobcats.

Admiral Baker features two distinct 18-hole courses, the North Course and the South Course, each with its own characteristics, providing golfers with a variety of playing experiences at one location.

The course is operated by Navy Region Southwest Morale, Welfare and Recreation for the benefit of active duty and retired military personnel. While it is open to civilians as guests, the military community is a significant part of its identity and members of the military often receive discounted rates.

Its North Course is the longer and generally considered more challenging of the two courses, with a maximum length of around 6,900 yards from the championship tees. It features broad fairways, which can be forgiving for some shots, and has a slope rating of 127 and a course rating of 73.0 from the championship tees.

The South Course is about 700 yards shorter than the North Course but can be more difficult due to its narrower fairways. This demands more accuracy off the tee. Its slope rating is 120 and the course rating is 68.8 from the championship tees.

The courses are generally considered to be of medium difficulty, suitable for a wide range of skill levels. The course conditions are typically well-maintained, and they offer a challenging yet enjoyable round.

The courses were originally designed by Jack Daray, with later contributions from Ted Robinson Sr., Jack Daray Jr., and Stephen Halsey.

Admiral Baker is home to a large and active men’s club that hosts numerous annual events. It is a well-regarded local course, and it is ranked highly by some golf course rating bodies, including GolfDay’s rating of 84.7.

The course has taken a proactive approach to water conservation by using water from the San Diego River to irrigate the fairways, though it also uses city water to manage the salinity of the river water. The course is actively working on sustainable water management.

Barona Creek Golf Club (Barona reservation, Lakeside)

Barona Creek Golf Club on the Barona Indian Reservation in Lakeside is a premier golfing destination, a championship-caliber course celebrated for its natural setting and environmental commitment.

The course is designed to blend seamlessly with the rolling foothills of the Barona Valley. Its landscape features gently flowing creeks, native sods and grasses, and myriad mature oak trees, giving it a rustic feel. The design intentionally uses natural features as strategic obstacles, such as an old oak tree that splits the first fairway.

Barona Creek is a distinguished member of a select group of courses designated as an Audubon International Signature Sanctuary, reflecting a commitment to environmental preservation and conservation. There is a dedicated focus on water quality, wildlife habitats and sustainable land management at the site.

As part of the Barona Resort & Casino, the golf club offers a complete resort experience, and golfers can combine their round with a stay at the resort, dining and casino entertainment, making it a destination for a full getaway.

The par-72 championship course is known for its challenging layout, with a slope rating of up to 140 from the back tees. It features more than 100 bunkers and strategically placed hazards that demand thoughtful shot-making and accuracy. The bunkering is a significant feature of the course; bunkers are a mix of traditional and rugged, natural-looking hazards, often used to define fairways and guard greens.

The course was designed by golf course architect Todd Eckenrode, senior project architect for Gary Roger Baird Design at the time of its creation in 2001. Eckenrode has since returned for renovation projects to ensure the course maintains its high standards and original vision.

Barona Creek has consistently been highly rated by major golf publications. It has been recognized as one of the “Top 5 Casino Courses in the Country” by Golf Digest and has been ranked among the “Best Courses You Can Play in California” by Golfweek, often placing in the Top 10 along well-known courses like Torrey Pines South and Pebble Beach.

The course’s commitment to the environment has been recognized with the Golf Digest Green Star Award and an Environmental Leaders in Golf Award.

Barona Creek has hosted high-level tournaments, including a Nationwide (now Korn Ferry) Tour event, demonstrating its quality and challenge for professional golfers.

In the past, because of drought conditions and a commitment to water conservation, the course has had to adapt its playing experience. At one point, Barona golfers were limited – allowed to play only nine holes, which some golfers would play twice using a second set of tees and holes.

However, with the construction of a sophisticated wastewater treatment plant and other water conservation efforts, Barona has been able to maintain a full 18-hole course. Proactive efforts to reduce water usage, such as turf reduction projects and efficient irrigation, are an ongoing part of the course’s operation.

While the course is public, there are often preferential tee times and discounts for members of the Barona Tribe and guests of the Barona Resort & Casino, which can sometimes make it harder for the general public to book a prime tee time.

Boulder Oaks Golf Club (Escondido)

Boulder Oaks Golf Club in Escondido is notable for its scenic beauty and recent renovations, and offers a distinct experience separating it from many local counterparts.

The course is sculpted into rolling hills and features century-old oak trees, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountain ranges. That setting, with native chaparral and impressive boulders, is widely heralded as a provider of a visually stunning backdrop for a round of golf.

The course underwent significant renovations in 2016, with a new layout designed by architect Dave Fleming. The renovation aimed to create a more strategic and interesting course, with different views and landscapes than the previous design. While not a long course (a par-70 with a yardage of around 6,100 yards), the course design emphasizes shot placement and strategy.

While it is open to the public, the club prides itself on offering personalized “country club service,” and the customer experience is a noted highlight for many players.

The course is known for its variety, featuring elevated tees, doglegs and some blind shots; it requires golfers to think about their shots rather than just hitting for distance.

With a slope rating of around 129 from the back tees, the course is considered moderately challenging. It is designed to be playable for golfers of all levels, with different tee boxes to accommodate various skill sets.

The greens are a key feature, described as well-manicured and receptive, but guarded by more than two dozen greenside bunkers, adding a layer of challenge.

In 2016, the course was voted the No. 1 most improved golf course in California by GolfPass.

The course’s renovation was partially funded by the Metropolitan Water District’s turf removal program, which highlights its commitment to water conservation. The course is actively working on sustainable water management practices.

Bonita Golf Course (Bonita)

Bonita Golf Course on Sweetwater Road is a classic and accessible course that offers a straightforward and enjoyable golfing experience. A local gem, it is known for its walkability and community feel.

One of the most unique aspects of Bonita is its flat and walkable layout. Unlike many of the inland courses that are built into rugged canyons and hillsides, Bonita’s course was built on the valley floor, making it a viable option for golfers who prefer to walk a course rather than ride in a cart.

The Sweetwater River winds its way through the property, acting as a natural water hazard, and adding scenic charm and challenges to several holes.

Established in 1956 and designed by architect William F. Bell, the course has a traditional feel. Its design is rich in history, with fairways lined by towering eucalyptus trees that demand golfers have precision when teeing off.

Bonita Golf Course is generally considered to be of moderate difficulty, with a par-71 layout and a yardage of around 6,150 from the back tees. The course’s rating is 69.4 and the slope is 118, indicating a playable course that is not overly punishing.

The course is not exceptionally long, and its narrow fairways and strategic placement of trees and water hazards require players to be accurate with their shots, especially off the tee.

The greens are a key feature, described by players as well-maintained and moderately undulating with a mixture of gentle rises and dips in elevation, providing a fair test for putting skills.

The course was designed by William F. Bell, a highly regarded architect responsible for many famous courses in Southern California, including the Sandpiper and Industry Hills golf clubs as well as the Bermuda Dunes Country Club.

While often well-maintained, some recent reviews note periods of varying course conditions, with mentions of bare spots on the fairways and greens recovering from maintenance.

The course is part of a larger community that is working on water conservation, which can impact the lushness of the fairways at times as the course is under the jurisdiction of the Sweetwater Authority, which has a set of water conservation measures in place and seeks to promote long-term water sustainability.

Carlton Oaks Golf Club (Santee)

Carlton Oaks Golf Club in Santee offers a distinctive golfing experience, particularly for its championship design and a rich history of hosting significant tournaments.

Maybe the most notable feature of Carlton Oaks is its design by Perry Dye, who built more than 80 courses before passing away in 2021 at age 68. The course was originally built in 1958 but was redesigned by Dye in 1989.

As the only Dye-designed public course in San Diego, Carlton Oaks showcases his signature style. That includes features like dramatic bunkering, railroad ties and peninsula greens -- elements demanding strategic shot-making -- key parts of what makes the course memorable.

The course is nestled in a valley setting, with the San Diego River running through it. This provides a natural, scenic backdrop with mature trees, lakes and creeks that come into play on many holes. The terrain is relatively flat, making it a good course for walking.

Carlton Oaks caters to a wide range of golfers by offering six sets of tees, which allows players to choose a yardage that suits their skill level, from 5,039 yards for beginners to a championship-level 7,410 yards from the back tees.

The course is said to be a true test of golf, with a challenging par-72 layout. Its difficulty is reflected in a slope rating of up to 140 from the back tees. The Dye design makes it a course where strategic thinking is as important as power.

Water hazards are a prominent feature, affecting play on about half of the holes. The course also features a number of well-placed pot bunkers and large waste bunkers -- signature of Dye’s designs -- requiring a high degree of precision to avoid.

Carlton Oaks has a long history of hosting prestigious tournaments, including the NCAA Western Regionals and NCAA Championships; U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur qualifiers; PGA Tour Qualifying School and Canadian Tour Qualifiers; and the San Diego Junior Masters.

It has been recognized in the past for its difficulty, with Men’s Journal once ranking it as the 19th toughest public or resort course in the United States.

Like many courses in the region, Carlton Oaks has had periods of varying course conditions, with some golfers noting issues with fairways and tee boxes.

The course uses well water for irrigation, which has helped it manage during periods of drought, and the course operates with an awareness of water conservation.

Cottonwood Golf (Rancho San Diego/El Cajon)

Cottonwood Golf Club in Rancho San Diego is a popular public destination known for its affordability and “golfer-friendly” atmosphere. The club has featured two 18-hole courses over the years, but the Lakes Course has been the subject of possible sand mining and only the Ivanhoe Course (the longer of the two) is open.

Cottonwood prides itself on being an excellent value for the price, with a focus on providing an enjoyable and affordable experience for the everyday golfer.

Built alongside rolling hills, the course provides a quiet and peaceful public golf experience among a mix of native trees and grasses.

The Ivanhoe Course was previously used by the PGA Tour for its Monday Qualifying Tournament for the Buick Invitational. That historical link gives the course a bit of a pedigree and a taste of what it’s like to play on a course that has seen professional competition.

The Ivanhoe Course is known for attracting players of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced. While it’s a championship-length course (around 6,736 yards from the back tees), its par-72 layout is generally forgiving.

The course has a slope rating of 123 and a course rating of 72.0 from the longest tees, indicating a medium level of difficulty that provides a good challenge without being overly punishing.

The course has a traditional feel, with tree-lined fairways and relatively open greens. The challenge comes from strategic shot placement and navigating the course’s various hazards, rather than from extreme elevation changes or tricky, modern design features.

The Ivanhoe Course was established in 1953, and was designed by O.W. Moorman and A.C. Sears, according to TeeOff.com and GolfNow.com. It opened in 19. The course has a long history as a community staple.

The course has been marketed as “East County’s No. 1 Value-Rated Golf Course,” and is well-regarded by golfers for its affordability and welcoming atmosphere.

Cottonwood Golf Club operates with an awareness of water conservation, as the club is located in an area with a strong focus on sustainable water management.

De Anza Country Club (Borrego Springs)

De Anza Country Club is a historic gem in the unincorporated eastern desert area of Borrego Springs. Its unique character comes from its desert oasis setting, historical significance and classic design.

The course is a green and lush contrast to the surrounding Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. It is nestled in a valley with the dramatic backdrop of the Santa Rosa and San Ysidro mountain ranges, a setting offering stunning views and a tranquil atmosphere.

De Anza is one of the original “desert hideaway” golf clubs, with a rich history dating back to the 1950s. In 1959, the course hosted a Pro-Am tournament featuring the American and English Ryder Cup teams.

De Anza’s classic, traditional layout is relatively flat and designed to be walkable -- a rarity for many desert courses. The course has a vintage charm, featuring fairways lined with majestic palm and old-growth trees.

The course was designed by architect Lawrence Hughes, creator of many courses in the U.S. and Mexico.

The course is a par-72, measuring around 6,778 yards from the back tees. It is considered a challenging but fun layout suitable for golfers of all levels. The course’s defense lies in its tree-lined fairways and subtle breaks on the greens, and not extreme length or dramatic elevation changes.

The course has several notable holes, including the second, which is framed by Washingtonian palms; and the third, a challenging par-3 that requires a shot over water. The sixth hole is a notorious dogleg where a lake comes into play, demanding a strategic lay-up or a long, accurate drive to avoid a penalty.

De Anza Country Club is a private, member-owned club. While the public can sometimes book tee times, it operates primarily for its members and their guests. There may be limitations on public play, and non-member guests must be accompanied by a member.

Its history includes hosting tournaments like the Golden State Tour and the Ryder Cup Pro-Am.

As a desert course, water conservation is a critical issue. De Anza uses a specific bent grass and silica sand in its bunkers, which are designed to withstand the desert’s high winds and heat. The club’s management of water resources is a key part of its operation.

Dos Osos Golf Club (Escondido)

Dos Osos Golf Club in Escondido (formerly known as Eagle Crest Golf Club) has recently undergone a major transformation which is at the heart of its unique story. The course is now a testament to revitalization, community and environmental awareness.

The course was originally designed by David A. Rainville, and opened in 1992, but the most compelling aspect of Dos Osos is its recent history.

After years of decline under its previous name, the course was acquired by new ownership and is now managed by JC Resorts. Following a year-long revitalization project, it has been completely restored, with extensive work on everything from the irrigation system to the clubhouse. This makes it a course with a fresh, new feel and a remarkable comeback story.

The course was built in the picturesque San Pasqual Valley, near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, with a peaceful setting with views of the surrounding hills.

The name “Dos Osos” translates to “Two Bears” in Spanish. The name was chosen to commemorate the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center’s successful rescue and release of two black bear cubs (highlighting the club’s commitment to supporting local wildlife and conservation efforts).

Dos Osos is a par-72 championship-style course known for its challenging layout. It has a slope rating of up to 136, indicating a significant level of difficulty that requires a full range of shot-making skills.

As part of its revitalization, the course has a brand-new irrigation system for efficient watering, reshaped bunkers with fresh sand and improved fairways with drought-tolerant Bermuda grass.

The course has been recognized for its incredible turnaround, with JC Resorts proudly promoting it as a candidate for “Most Improved Course” awards. The grand opening in May of this year was celebrated with the Dos Osos Open -- a fundraiser for the SDHS.

Due to its previous condition as Eagle Crest Golf Club, the course had a reputation for being unkempt. However, its recent and extensive revitalization efforts are specifically designed to overcome this past image and provide a top-tier playing experience.

Dos Osos’s new irrigation system uses technology and efficient watering to promote healthy turf.

The Heights Golf Club (Rancho Bernardo)

The Heights Golf Club in Rancho Bernardo is a private, member-owned club that offers a traditional, challenging golf experience.

The course opened in 1983 and was designed by architect Ted Robinson Sr., known for creating pleasant, playable courses often strategically built around water features. Robinson has an international reputation for his environmentally conscious designs -- a hallmark of The Heights.

The course is set among the rolling hills of the Rancho Bernardo Valley, providing a picturesque, tranquil backdrop. The landscape is dotted with mature trees and features panoramic views of the surrounding hills.

As a private, member-owned club, The Heights provides a high level of personalized service and a strong sense of community, and the club focuses on creating a welcoming environment for members, with social and golf events.

The course is a par-72 championship-style course, measuring around 6,748 yards from the longest tees. It has a slope rating of around 125 – a good challenge for the average golfer, without being overly punishing. The design emphasizes strategic play over force.

Water hazards, a signature of Ted Robinson’s designs, come into play on several holes, which adds a layer of difficulty and visual interest.

The course is known for its well-maintained greens and fairways, which are a point of pride for the private club.

The Heights Golf Club is not open to the general public for daily play, with tee times reserved for members and their guests.

Maderas Golf Club (Poway)

Maderas Golf Club in the rolling hills of Poway, is widely considered one of the top public courses in the county. Its unique identity is built on a championship-caliber design, a stunning natural setting and a commitment to providing a private-club-like experience for all players.

The course was designed by former PGA Tour player and World Golf Hall of Fame member Johnny Miller, in collaboration with renowned architect Robert Muir Graves. This prestigious design team created a beautiful and strategically challenging course, with Miller stating that the course was designed to make players “think their way through and use every club in the bag.”

Set amidst the rugged terrain and natural beauty of inland hills, Maderas weaves through dramatic cliffs, rocky outcroppings and creeks -- and features three lakes and five waterfalls. The landscape is also home to more than 40 acres of native wildflowers, creating a picturesque and immersive atmosphere.

Although it is a public course, Maderas is known for its impeccable playing conditions, superior service and upscale amenities, giving it the ambiance of a high-end private club. It boasts a state-of-the-art clubhouse, a pro shop with top-of-the-line gear and a restaurant with fine dining options.

Maderas is a par-72 course measuring more than 7,000 yards from the back tees. It is a challenging test of golf, with a slope rating of up to 144, one of the highest in the county. The difficulty comes from its winding layout, dramatic elevation changes and strategic hazards that require precise shot-making.

Maderas has received many accolades over the years. It has been ranked by Golf Digest as one of the “Top 100 Public Courses in the U.S.” and Golfweek has consistently included it among the “Best Courses You Can Play in Each State.” It’s also frequently recognized by local publications as the top-rated course in San Diego County.

As a course located in a drought-prone region, Maderas has actively engaged in water conservation efforts. The club has implemented a sophisticated irrigation system and has even had to navigate issues related to groundwater use in the past. The club operates under a strict water management plan, which includes using on-site wells and reducing its irrigated acreage to be more sustainable.

Mission Trails Golf Course

Mission Trails Golf Course, located in the easternmost part of the city San Diego near Mission Trails Regional Park, offers a unique golfing experience that combines a central location with a design that evolves from a tight front nine to a more open back nine along a prominent body of water.

One of the most distinctive features of Mission Trails is its split personality. The front nine is known for its emphasis on shot placement, as it winds through a valley with narrower fairways. The back nine, in contrast, opens up and plays along the shores of Lake Murray, providing a more traditional layout with scenic water views.

Situated below Cowles Mountain, the course is a convenient and affordable option for local golfers. This central location makes it easily accessible, unlike many of the more secluded inland courses.

Mission Trails has a historical connection to golf legend Tiger Woods. It hosted the Optimist Junior World Championship in 1990, which Woods won, making it a place where he established his early championship legacy. It was also the home course and place of part-time work for golf pro Phil Mickelson, when he was younger and lived near the then-called Navajo Canyon Golf Course.

The course was designed by architect William P. Bell, who designed Torrey Pines; his design at Mission Trails, built in 1964, showcases a classic style of architecture.

The course is a par-71 and measures around 6,000 yards from the back tees. The slope rating is around 118, indicating a moderate level of difficulty. The challenge lies in navigating the distinct layouts of the front and back nine.

While it’s not a course that hosts major professional tournaments today, it has a history with the Junior World Championship.

As a course within the city of San Diego, Mission Trails is subject to the city’s permanent mandatory water use restrictions. While golf courses are exempt from some of the more stringent rules, such as watering only on specific days, they are still required to adhere to sustainable water management practices, such as preventing runoff and not watering during or within 48 hours of a rain event.

Mt. Woodson Golf Club (Ramona)

Mt. Woodson Golf Club in Ramona is a unique course that stands out in the local golfing landscape. Its identity is defined by a dramatic and quirky design that embraces the rugged, natural terrain around it.

The course is set amid towering ancient oaks, huge granite boulders and sparkling lakes in a beautiful mountain and valley setting. The terrain and dramatic elevation changes are not just a backdrop but a central part of the course’s design and challenge.

One of the most unforgettable features of Mt. Woodson is a winding, 450-foot wooden bridge that connects the second green to the third tee. The bridge traverses a canyon and weaves through the treetops, and has become a signature part of the Mt. Woodson experience.

The course’s unique character is also reflected in the names of its holes -- like “Drop Off,” “The Chute,” “Razor’s Edge” and “The Plunge.” These names give golfers a hint of the challenges that lie ahead and add to the memorable nature of the round.

With tight corridors, narrow fairways, elevated greens and strategic placement of obstacles, Mt. Woodson is a classic “target golf” course. Accuracy and shot placement are far more important than length.

The course was designed by architects Lee Schmidt and Brian Curley in 1991.

Although it has a relatively short length (par-70 course and 6,000 yards from the back tees) the course is challenging, with a slope rating of up to 131 from the blue tees.

Many golfers report that the course’s difficulty is what is most rewarding, with constant changes in elevation leading to a variety of uphill and downhill shots, which requires a good understanding of yardage and club selection.

Mt. Woodson has been consistently voted as one of the best golf courses in San Diego County by local publications and is often included in lists of the region’s top public courses.

The club uses a new irrigation system as well as other water management practices to maintain the course sustainably.

Native Oaks Golf Club (Valley Center)

Native Oaks Golf Club, formerly known as Woods Valley Golf Club, is in the peaceful San Pasqual Valley near Valley Center. Its unique identity is centered on its serene, natural setting and a design prioritizing strategic play over force.

The course is set among a natural landscape of rolling hills and majestic, age-old oak trees which not only serve as strategic obstacles but also create a peaceful, rustic atmosphere that feels far removed from city life.

The club was acquired and revitalized, and the change to "Native Oaks" reflects a renewed commitment to the course’s natural beauty and its place in the community. It’s known as a friendly, local favorite that offers a high-quality experience at an accessible price point.

A recent and significant addition to the club is a state-of-the-art Trackman Range. This technology allows golfers to get real-time data on their shots, offering a modern, high-tech practice experience that is a rarity for a course of its type.

The course was designed by Dave Ginkel and opened in 2004.

The par-72 course has yardage of around 6,500 yards from the longest tees with a layout designed to be challenging through a focus on shot-making and accuracy. The course features a mix of open, desert-style holes and tighter, tree-lined fairways.

The course’s greens rate high with golfers for their excellent condition and putting surfaces. Because they vary in size and undulation, the Native Oaks greens present a good test for a golfer’s short game.

Water hazards come into play on several holes, adding both a scenic element and an extra layer of difficulty. Native Oaks is often referred to by locals as a “hidden gem” and has received praise for its layout and course conditions.

While it doesn’t host major professional tournaments, it is a popular host for local events and junior tournaments, including a U.S. Kids Golf Teen Series event.

Mindful of water usage, Native Oaks management has implemented agronomic practices to ensure healthier turf while using less water.

Oaks North Golf Club (Rancho Bernardo)

Oaks North Golf Club in Rancho Bernardo is a popular destination for golfers of all ages and skill levels, and is particularly known for a unique executive-style layout and a commitment to providing a friendly, accessible experience.

The most distinguishing feature of Oaks North is its 27-hole executive layout, comprised of three distinct nines: the North, East and South courses, with each nine a par-30. This format is rare, and is ideal for golfers who want a full round without the time commitment or length of a traditional championship course.

The course is designed to be easily walkable, making it a favorite among senior golfers, juniors and anyone who prefers to play without a cart. Golfers report that the fairways are wide and forgiving, and the layout is not overly demanding physically.

The course was designed by architect Ted Robinson, who is also known for designing The Heights Golf Club in the same area.

With its executive layout, the course’s challenge comes from its emphasis on the short game, with greens that are well-manicured and test golfers’ putting skills.

The course’s slope rating is around 88 (lower than a championship-length course) but provides a good challenge. Golfers report that Oaks North is a great place to work on iron play, accuracy and the short game.

Oaks North is committed to water conservation and uses a blend of potable water for greens and salty well water for fairways and tees. They also employ advanced technology, such as on-site weather stations and moisture meters, to ensure efficient watering and reduce water usage.

Pala Mesa Resort (Pala)

Pala Mesa Resort, in the northern foothills of San Diego County near the Temecula wine region, offers a classic resort-style golf experience. Known for its beauty and challenge, its unique character comes from a blend of scenic mountain views, a dual-natured layout and a rich history as a Southern California destination.

The course is nestled in a picturesque valley with a backdrop of stunning mountain views; the landscape features majestic oaks, sycamores and elms, which line the fairways and add to the course’s scenic beauty.

Golfers report that the front nine and back nine have different feels, with the front playing through a more intimate, tree-lined canyon and the back opening up with wider fairways and more dramatic elevation changes.

As a full-service resort, Pala Mesa also features a spa, swimming pool, tennis courts and dining options, making it a popular destination for golf getaways and corporate events.

The course was originally designed by William H. Johnson in 1961 and was later modified by Ted Robinson.

The par-72 championship course is considered one of Southern California’s most challenging, with a slope rating of up to 146 from the back tees for women, and 128 for men.

The course is not exceptionally long (around 6,500 yards from the back tees), but its difficulty is said to come from tight, tree-lined fairways, dramatic elevation changes, and strategically placed bunkers and water features. Those characteristics demand accuracy and a good course management strategy.

Pala Mesa has received high praise -- Golf Digest has given it a 4½ -star rating and has ranked it as one of the Top 200 courses in the U.S., and one of the Top 10 in San Diego County. It is consistently recognized by local publications as a top course in the region.

The course has been recognized for its beautiful setting and challenging play.

One limitation noted by some players is that a portion of the course runs adjacent to Interstate 15, which can lead to some freeway noise.

Like all golf courses in the region, the course is subject to water conservation measures. The resort is located in an area with a strong focus on sustainable water management.

Rams Hill (Borrego Springs)

Rams Hill, in the Anza-Borrego Desert, is a one-of-a-kind golf experience considered a must-play for many golfers. Its remote desert setting, championship design and commitment to sustainability make it memorable.

The course is a green and lush escape in the midst of the vast Anza-Borrego Desert. It’s built on a hillside, which provides dramatic elevation changes and breathtaking panoramic views of the desert floor and the Santa Rosa and San Ysidro Mountain ranges.

The tranquility of the desert setting, with no highway noise, is a key part of its appeal.

The most significant feature of Rams Hill is its design by Tom Fazio, who created a masterpiece out of the desert landscape, incorporating natural features like streams, ponds and waterfalls.

The course is known for its beautiful, undulating greens and strategic bunkering and water hazards. Fazio’s design philosophy is evident in the harmonious way the course blends with its natural environment.

Rams Hill has a history of challenges.

After its initial creation by Ted Robinson Sr., it fell into disrepair. However, a major renovation led by Fazio and his design team (and later a multi-million-dollar renovation under new ownership) resurrected the course to its current status.

The course is a par-72 that plays to just over 7,200 yards from the back tees. Its difficulty is reflected in a high slope rating of up to 141. The course offers a variety of holes, with both nines taking advantage of the hillsides.

Rams Hill has consistently received high praise from national publications, ranked by Golf Digest as one of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Golf Courses” and by Golfweek as one of the “Best Courses You Can Play in California.” It has also received high rankings from Golf Advisor for its layout, conditions and pace of play.

While it doesn’t host major professional tours, it is a popular venue for high-end events and has its own annual tournament for players of all skill levels called “The Ramateur.”

As a desert course, water conservation is a top priority. Rams Hill recently completed a multi-million-dollar turf conversion project, converting all greens and fairways to a drought-tolerant Bermuda grass.

This initiative aims to reduce water usage by up to 25% annually and will allow the course to stay open year-round, eliminating the need for overseeding and cart-path-only restrictions in the fall.

Reidy Creek Golf Course (Escondido)

Reidy Creek Golf Course in Escondido is a unique option for golfers seeking a quick and challenging round. Its uniqueness stems from its well-designed, executive-style layout and a commitment to providing a top-notch experience for all types of players.

Golfers consider Reidy Creek one of the most challenging par-3 courses in the country – it is also an 18-hole, par-54, course, meaning every hole in the natural valley setting is a par-3. The course offers a variety of holes, with lengths ranging from under 100 yards to more than 200 yards.

Reidy Creek is also a multi-purpose recreational facility because in addition to traditional golf, the course is also home to FootGolf and Disc Golf. That allows groups of friends and families to play different sports together on the same course.

The course is also a certified member of the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program, and the club has a commitment to environmental stewardship and creating a habitat for local wildlife. Golfers have reported spotting mallards, coyotes and red-tailed hawks.

The course was designed by architect Cal Olson, known for creating strategic and visually appealing courses.

The course’s undulating, well-maintained greens are protected by dramatic bunkers and water features, demanding precise shot-making. The front nine is tighter, requiring more accuracy, while the back nine is a bit more open.

A major benefit of Reidy Creek’s par-3 layout is that an 18-hole round can often be completed in under three hours, making it a good option for those with limited time.

Reidy Creek has been consistently recognized by local golfers and publications for its excellent conditions and design. While it doesn’t host professional tour events, it is a popular venue for local tournaments; its disc golf course has been recognized with high ratings on platforms like UDisc.

A model for water conservation, the course uses 100 percent recycled water for its greens, fairways and tees. To ensure efficient watering, it uses an on-site weather station to measure daily evapotranspiration and high-tech moisture meters on the greens to provide the exact amount of water needed.

San Vicente Golf Resort (Ramona)

San Vicente Golf Resort in Ramona offers a unique and compelling golf experience that combines a rich history with a modern, strategic design, a scenic setting and a strong revitalization story.

The most significant and unique aspect of San Vicente is its recent, award-winning renovation. Originally designed by Ted Robinson Sr., in 1972, the course’s greens and bunkers were completely redone by architect Andy Staples in 2019.

Staples’ vision was to create a course with an “inland links” style, a design rarely seen in Southern California. This redesign focused on the ground game and creative approaches, giving a unique feel to the course nestled in the scenic rolling hills of Ramona.

San Vicente is part of a larger resort and community in which guests can use amenities at its renovated hotel that has panoramic views of the course, and offers a pool, spa and on-site dining. The course is also a key part of the San Diego Country Estates Association, its renovation a collaborative effort with the community’s input.

A par-72 championship course, with a yardage of around 6,600 yards from the back tees, it is designed to be challenging but fair for all skill levels.

The Staples design provides players with strategic options, including "short grass" areas around the greens that allow for a variety of creative recovery shots. The course’s new green complexes and bunkers require thoughtful shot-making.

The most unique feature of the new design is its links-style feel. The greens and bunkers are designed to be fast and firm, with golfers reporting that the course rewards those who can think their way around the course and use a variety of shots rather than just hitting for power.

The renovation project was recognized with the 2021 Renovation of the Year award in the Public Course category by Golf Inc. magazine. The course was also named one of GOLF.com’s “Top 100 Golf Courses in the U.S. for $100 or Less.”

The course’s renovation was also driven by a commitment to sustainability and water conservation. The new greens were converted to a low-water-use Bermuda grass, and native plantings were expanded to reduce overall water consumption.

Singing Hills Golf Club at Sycuan (Sycuan reservation, unincorporated El Cajon)

Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan in Dehesa Valley in unincorporated El Cajon offers a unique and expansive golfing experience. A distinguishing course feature is the variety it offers, with a total of 54 holes of golf.

Singing Hills is home to two championship-level 18-hole courses, Willow Glen and Oak Glen, and a recently remodeled 9-hole par-3 course, Pine Glen, offering a variety of play for golfers.

The club is a key part of the Sycuan Tribal Development Corporation and golfers have access to a resort hotel on the property. A shuttle takes guests to the nearby Sycuan Casino Resort. The “stay and play” combination makes it a popular destination for golf vacations and tournaments.

The courses are spread across 425 acres in Dehesa Valley, with the Sweetwater River winding through the property. The landscape is characterized by mature trees, beautiful scenery and a variety of wildlife, giving it a peaceful and natural feel.

Willow Glen is the more challenging of the two championship courses, known for its dramatic elevation changes, narrow fairways, and strategically placed water hazards and bunkers. The Sweetwater River comes into play on several holes, requiring precise shot-making.

Golfers consider Oak Glen a bit more forgiving than Willow Glen, with wider fairways. Pine Glen is a remodeled 9-hole, par-27 executive golfers rave for work on a short game.

The courses were originally designed by William Park “Billy” Bell and Cecil Hollingsworth in the 1950s. The championship courses were redesigned by renowned architect Ted Robinson Sr., in 1980.

The Sycuan Tribe has been proactive in implementing aggressive water conservation programs. This includes retrofitting irrigation equipment, removing water-dependent landscaping and using reclaimed water.

The Springs at Borrego RV Resort and Golf Club (Borrego Springs)

The Springs at Borrego RV Resort and Golf Club in Borrego Springs offers a unique golfing experience tied to its setting as a desert oasis within a luxury Recreational Vehicles resort.

The course is a green and lush contrast to the surrounding rugged beauty of the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. It is situated in a valley with stunning mountain views, providing a tranquil and scenic backdrop.

The most distinctive feature of The Springs is its combination of a golf course and a luxury RV resort. The course is an integral part of the resort’s amenities, which also include hot mineral baths, a swimming pool and other recreational activities.

The course is a 9-hole championship layout, a rarity for many resort golf courses. It is designed to offer a challenging round, with a layout that can be played twice from different tees to create a varied 18-hole experience. The course features a dramatic island green, lakes and waterfalls, plus sand traps that demand a precise skillset.

The course was designed by David Pfaff and built by Thomas Fredericks.

The course’s par-3s are known for being long, with narrow fairways. While the course is a par-36 for nine holes, it provides a good challenge for golfers of all abilities, with total yardage for 9 holes is around 3,000 yards.

The Springs at Borrego has received numerous accolades, including the North American Small Park of the Year award, and has been highly rated by Good Sam Travel Guide for its amenities and customer service.

As a desert course, water conservation is a significant part of its operation. The course has invested in extensive native landscaping to reduce water usage and has implemented an efficient irrigation system.

Steele Canyon Golf Club (Jamul)

Steele Canyon Golf Club in Jamul is a premier golfing destination known for its championship design by legendary golfer Gary Player, and its unique 27-hole layout offering three distinct playing experiences.

Player’s design philosophy for Steele Canyon was to create a course that respected and harmonized with the natural beauty of the terrain. This gives the course a unique blend of challenging golf and stunning scenery.

Steele Canyon’s 27 holes are divided into three distinct nine-hole layouts:

The dramatic Canyon Course, featuring breathtaking elevation changes, rugged terrain and panoramic views. It demands precise shot-making and is a thrilling challenge for golfers.

The Ranch Course, which winds through the fields of a working ranch, and offering a more classic, open feel with rolling hills and wide fairways.

The lush Vineyard Course, which provides a different experience with woodlands, serene streams and working vineyards. It’s known for its subtle nuances and beautiful scenery.

A semi-private club, Steele Canyon is open to the public, and offers a high-end golfing experience that feels exclusive without the full commitment of a private membership

The course is a par-71 or par-70 depending on the combination of nines played, and it is a challenging test of golf, with a slope rating of up to 141 from the back tees.

The course requires golfers to use a variety of clubs and think strategically about their shots. The dramatic elevation changes on the Canyon course, in particular, demand a good understanding of yardage and club selection.

Steele Canyon has been recognized with Golf Digest’s “4½ Star Award,” a prestigious honor that only a few courses in the county have received. It has also been recognized as one of Southern California’s best publicly accessible golf courses.

Steele Canyon is focused on water conservation and has been proactive in its efforts to manage water resources sustainably, including exploring the use of groundwater for irrigation.

The Vineyard at Escondido Golf Course (Escondido)

The Vineyard at Escondido Golf Course in the San Pasqual Valley offers a unique golfing experience, defined by its natural setting, strategic design and community-oriented feel.

The course landscape includes wetlands, a wildlife preserve and a grape vineyard. It provides a scenic backdrop and tranquil atmosphere, the course’s name a direct nod to its setting and distinct identity.

While golfers report that the course feels like a private club, it is a public facility where the experience feels like a high-quality, well-maintained course without the cost or exclusivity.

Water is a prominent feature of The Vineyard, with five lakes coming into play on many holes, adding a scenic element and a strategic challenge, requiring thoughtful shot-making.

The course was designed by architect David Rainville and opened in 1993. Rainville’s design philosophy for The Vineyard was to create a course with a classic feel that is challenging and inspiring.

The course is a par-70 with a yardage of around 6,300 yards from the back tees. Its difficulty is reflected in a slope rating of 127 from the back tees. The challenge comes from the layout, which features lush, rolling fairways that meander peacefully along the water and through the wetlands.

Golfers report that the course demands a strategic approach and a precise short game.

The Vineyard at Escondido has a reputation for being one of the best public golf facilities in San Diego County. The course’s par-70 status adds to its uniqueness, as many championship courses are par-72. This design choice puts a greater emphasis on par-4 and par-3 holes, requiring golfers to be accurate with their irons and approach shots.

The course uses recycled water for irrigation, a common and sustainable practice for golf courses in the region.

The Welk Golf Course (Escondido)

The Welk Golf Course in Escondido recently became part of the Hyatt Vacation Club, and offers a unique and family-friendly golf experience centered around its two distinct 18-hole layouts and a commitment to offering a variety of activities for all ages.

The Welk features two 18-hole courses: The Oaks Course and The Fountains Course.

The Oaks Course is a par-3 course popular for those wanting to work on their short game. It’s lined with beautiful oak trees, giving it a scenic, natural feel. The Fountains Course is an executive course, with a mix of par-3s and par-4s. Designed to be approachable for all skill levels, it provides a greater challenge for more experienced players.

The Fountains Course is a par-61 with a yardage of just under 4,000 yards, while The Oaks is a par-54. The Fountains Course has strategically placed bunkers and 16 lakes that come into play, while The Oaks Course, with its mature trees and a meandering stream, requires accurate shot placement.

The Oaks Course also features FootGolf and Disc Golf, allowing groups of friends and families to enjoy a round of these hybrid sports on the same course.

The Welk is a resort destination, and the golf course is just one of its many amenities. The resort offers a range of activities, including a live theater, multiple swimming pools, a sports yard and on-site dining.

The Oaks Course, built in 1964, was designed by Jim Brown and the Fountains Course built in 1985 by David Rainville.

The courses are not championship-length, and their difficulty is reflected in a lower slope and course rating. This makes them a viable option for golfers who are looking for a fun and less demanding round.

The Welk’s courses have been designated by Golf Digest as “Best Places to Play.”

The Welk is subject to local water conservation rules and operates with a focus on sustainable water management to maintain its lush appearance.

Willowbrook Golf Course (Lakeside)

Willowbrook Golf Course in Lakeside is a classic, community-oriented course that offers a straightforward and accessible golfing experience with a unique layout that caters to a variety of players.

One of the most distinctive aspects of Willowbrook is its 9-hole layout that is designed to be played twice from two different sets of tees. For men, this means playing the front nine from the blue tees and the back nine from the white tees. That design creates a par-72, 18-hole experience with a varied yardage and feel, giving players a fresh challenge on their second loop.

Unlike the rugged, hilly courses found in other parts of San Diego’s inland region, Willowbrook is situated in a serene valley at the foothills of the Cuyamaca Mountains, within a community of manufactured homes.

The terrain is flat and the fairways are lined with trees, making it a very walkable course and a fit for those who prefer to play without a cart.

The course was originally opened in 1955 and was later redesigned by Jack L. Daray Sr., a member of the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

The course is a par-72 with a yardage of around 5,891 yards from the longest tees. With a men’s slope rating of 122 and a course rating of 68.6, it provides a good challenge for the average golfer. Its tree-lined fairways and three lakes demand accurate shots.

The flat layout and tree-lined fairways put a premium on accuracy off the tee. This makes it a great course to practice and hone your precision skills.

While not featured in major national rankings, Willowbrook is well-regarded by local golfers for its value, and well-kept fairways and greens. Recent reviews from golfers have described it as “a little gem.”

Surrounded by the San Diego River, Willowbrook’s water management practices are designed to be efficient and sustainable.