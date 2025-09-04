Steel Magnolias onstage at Julian Town Hall Oct. 17-26

East County News Service

September 4, 2025 (Julian) -- The East County Performing Arts Association invites you to experience the heart, humor, and resilience of Southern women in Steel Magnolias. The play will be performed in the Julian Town Hall the weekends of Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-26. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Set in a small-town beauty salon, this beloved theater production blends laughter and tears as six unforgettable women navigate life’s joys and sorrows together. With sharp wit and deep emotion, Steel Magnolias is a touching tribute to friendship, strength, and love. Join us for an evening of unforgettable storytelling and heartfelt performances.

For tickets and details, visit https://eastcountyarts.org/