STEELE CANYON HIGH ANNOUNCES GOVERNING BOARD ELECTIONS; CANDIDATES MAY APPLY IN AUGUST

East County News Service

July 7, 2021 (Spring Valley) – Steele Canyon High School will conduct governing board elections in September. The positions up for election are two community board members and one certified staff board member.

Candidates may submit applications from August 9-31. Voting will begin September 13 and end September 22. New board members will be installed October 13.

For details, see the Steele Canyon High School Governing Board Regular Election Notice and Timeline.

Steele Canyon is a charter high school within the Grossmont-Union High School District.